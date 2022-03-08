The Spiritual Bat offers first MCD from new album
Out on March 18th via the SwissDarkNights label, and ahead of their new album “Mission:…
Out on March 18th via the SwissDarkNights label, and ahead of their new album “Mission: Create”, is the all new The Spiritual Bat MCD “At the Edge of Life”.The release comes in a 4-panel clear tray digipak with all Lyrics included on the inner panel.
“At the Edge of Life” is another one in the series of limited EPs on SwissDarkNights and features all exclusive material, this time with a number of guests.
The opening track for instance was produced by Stephen Carey (This Burning Effigy, Adoration, The Eden House, ex-NFD) and features violin and viola player Shir-Ran Yinon, one of the two violinists in The Eden House, ex-Krayenzeit and also ex-violinist for New Model Army. The second track features Doc (Eric) Hammer, husband of Lisa Hammer and both of Requiem in White & Mors Syphilitica. “Lockdown” has Peter Bugg Rizzo of Gene Loves Jezebel as guest, who also mixed the track and the last track on the EP is a song from their 2017 Danse Macabre Album “Your own World-And the Vision of Sound”, remixed by Claus Larsen.
You can check out the Video for “Mission” below.
