Odonis Odonis release “No One Is Coming to Save You,” the first single from upcoming seventh album “A Fractured Future,” due in 2027 on After Hours Records.

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Toronto electronic project Odonis Odonis has released “No One Is Coming to Save You”, the first single from its upcoming seventh album, “A Fractured Future.” The track arrived on Bandcamp on 17 November, with the album due sometime in 2027 on a new imprint, After Hours Records, founded by the project’s core member, Constantin Tzenos.

<a href="https://odonisodonis.bandcamp.com/track/no-one-is-coming-to-save-you" target="_blank" rel="noopener">No One Is Coming To Save You by Odonis Odonis</a>

The track’s origins lie in DISORDER, a dark dance night Tzenos produced with Dwight Hybrid, who also contributes production, lyrics and vocals to the song. “I wanted something that would work at 1am in that room, so I wrote it around the floor first: a hard kick, industrial-darkwave synths and a hook you can shout back,” Tzenos said. “We knew it clicked the first time we dropped it on the dance floor.”

Odonis Odonis is now the solo vehicle of Tzenos, following a 2025 self-titled album the band described as a reflective, moody affair. “No One Is Coming To Save You” turns toward acid house, italo and horror-club territory, while keeping what the band calls its trademark industrial aggression. Tzenos described the lyrics as a call to self-reliance: “Nobody’s coming to fix this. Not the government, not the algorithm. If you want the world back from the vampires, you have to take it yourself.”

“No One Is Coming To Save You” is available via Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

About Odonis Odonis

Odonis Odonis is a Toronto electronic project founded by Constantin Tzenos, active for 15 years across a catalogue that has moved between psychedelic dream pop, industrial cyberpunk and the spaces between. The band’s past releases include the album “Icon” and, most recently, a 2025 self-titled record. Tzenos also co-produces DISORDER, a dark dance night in Toronto with Dwight Hybrid, who joins him on “No One Is Coming To Save You” as co-writer and vocalist.

Now working as a solo vehicle for Tzenos, Odonis Odonis follows “No One Is Coming To Save You” with a seventh album, “A Fractured Future,” set for release sometime in 2027 on Tzenos’ own new label, After Hours Records.

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