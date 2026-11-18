Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Perth, Western Australia darkwave duo Metamourne have released a video for “Dance, Baby,” the second single from their forthcoming second EP, provisionally titled “Mors Certa.” The track combines darkwave with heavier gothic rock, and arrived on Bandcamp on 11 November.

<a href="https://metamourne.bandcamp.com/track/dance-baby" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dance, Baby by Metamourne</a>

“Dance, Baby” is the work of vocalist and lyricist Ross MacRae and musician and producer Martin Murphy, mixed by Brendan Dekora. Murphy cites AFI’s “Holy Visions” and the chorus guitar pattern of Rammstein’s “Zwitter” as influences on the track, which centres on a consensual chase between two people negotiating control and surrender. Murphy described the song’s themes directly: “Beneath the imagery of hunting and possession lies an exploration of obsession and the paradox of finding control in willingness to give it away.”

Shot in black and white across four locations, the video was directed and filmed by Murphy, who began it as Instagram material shot in his apartment’s storage area before expanding it into the duo’s first full-length DIY video. It follows a pursuit through a storage corridor and an open field, ending with the captive turning the tables on her captors. Photography for the release came from Murphy under the name DoYouKnowMadMax.

“Dance, Baby” follows September’s single “Grave Walker” as the second release from “Mors Certa,” which Metamourne is targeting for an early-to-mid-2027 release. The single is available now via Bandcamp.

About Metamourne

Metamourne is a darkwave and gothic rock duo from Perth, Western Australia, formed in October 2025 by vocalist and lyricist Ross MacRae and musician and producer Martin Murphy. Both musicians came to the project after years in metal bands, turning toward post-punk and darkwave for their shared material. The band’s name combines “meta,” the polyamorous term for a partner’s partner, with a reference to mourning.

Metamourne released its debut EP, “Nocturne Minuet,” in May 2026. The duo followed it with the single “Grave Walker” in September and “Dance, Baby” in November, both drawn from a forthcoming second EP, provisionally titled “Mors Certa” and targeted for an early-to-mid-2027 release. “Dance, Baby” arrives with the duo’s first full-length music video, directed by Murphy.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com