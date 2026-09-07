The Spiritual Bat release new album ‘Theatre of Dust’ with Doc Hammer producing

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The Spiritual Bat, the Italian gothic rock band, release their new album “Theatre of Dust” on Swiss Dark Nights. The eight-track record is out now on digiCD, three years after the band’s previous studio effort.

Eric “Doc” Hammer, known as a member of the American gothic rock band Requiem in White, produced “Theatre of Dust” and played drums on the album, the first time he has taken on both roles for The Spiritual Bat. The band describes his involvement in direct terms: “Doc gets it. Doc has the vision and the means to dress these songs for the occasion, while preserving our nature!”

The album runs “Creatures”, “All My Power”, “Black Fields”, “Babylon Now”, “A Darker Gaze”, the title track “Theatre of Dust”, “Hello Heartache” and closer “Anti Matter”. An official video for “Anti Matter” is out alongside the album.

<a href="https://thespiritualbat.bandcamp.com/album/theatre-of-dust" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Theatre Of Dust by The Spiritual Bat</a>

About The Spiritual Bat

The Spiritual Bat is a deathrock and gothic rock band from Italy, conceived in 1992 by songwriter Dario Passamonti and singer Matteo Bracaglia. The project released a self-titled EP in 1993 under the name Spiritual Bats, followed by the band’s first full-length album, “Confession”, in 1996. The name later shortened to The Spiritual Bat, and the lineup has for years centered on Passamonti and singer Rosetta Garri.

Further albums followed across the 2000s and 2010s, including “Sacrament” in 1999, “Through the Shadows” in 2008, “Cruel Machine” in 2011 and “Your Own World (And the Vision of Sound)” in 2017. The band signed with Swiss Dark Nights, which Side-Line covered as it issued an early single from the “Mission: Create” album in 2022, the same year the label also put out the retrospective boxset “Origins and Transmutations”, gathering material from the band’s back catalogue. “Theatre of Dust” continues that partnership with Swiss Dark Nights and marks the band’s first album made with Doc Hammer in the studio.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com