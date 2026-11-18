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San Diego post-punk and darkwave project Twin Ion Engine have released their third studio album, “(III) Midsummer Lover.” Founder Eddie Lopez recorded and produced the record himself, bringing in collaborators Jo Esq and Ghost Days for a release centred on romantic attachment and its fallout.

<a href="https://tie-music.bandcamp.com/album/iii-midsummer-lover" target="_blank" rel="noopener">(III) Midsummer Lover by TWIN ION ENGINE</a>

The album’s musical vocabulary draws on the basslines of European post-punk, the momentum of darkwave and the melodic instincts of early-2000s indie rock. Twin Ion Engine began in 2020 as the solo project of Lopez before growing into its current duo format.

“(III) Midsummer Lover” is available now via Bandcamp and other streaming platforms, with a 12-inch vinyl edition available to pre-order.

About Twin Ion Engine

Twin Ion Engine is a San Diego, California post-punk and darkwave project founded in 2020 as the solo enterprise of Eddie Lopez. The project has since grown into a duo, with Lopez recording and producing its releases himself and bringing in outside collaborators, including Jo Esq and Ghost Days, for individual records.

“(III) Midsummer Lover,” the project’s third studio album, follows that collaborative approach, with Lopez again handling production. The record continues Twin Ion Engine’s run of self-released music on Bandcamp, where the band also issues singles and collaborations alongside its full-length albums.

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