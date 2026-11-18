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Bristol project Twin Cynic, the solo work of musician TJ Higgs, has released its debut album, “Identity Crisis,” on 29 October. The eleven-track record moves through synth-driven post-punk, darkwave and alternative rock, with Higgs handling both guitar and synthesizer parts.

<a href="https://twincynic.bandcamp.com/album/identity-crisis" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Identity Crisis by Twin Cynic</a>

The tracklist runs “Star Fairy,” “Cinema,” “Sin By Silence,” “Stardust,” “People Are People,” “At The Masquerade,” “Cherry And Almond,” “Terpsichore,” “Howling At The Moon,” “North Star” and “Beautiful Nonsense.” “People Are People” is a cover of the 1984 Depeche Mode single, reworked with a heavier guitar presence under its original drum pattern and brass-like synthesizer lines. Higgs, who spent years performing in metal bands before turning to post-punk and darkwave, lets that history shape the album’s riffing, while the songs themselves take on identity, alienation, grief and desire.

“Identity Crisis” is available now as a digital album on Bandcamp. Twin Cynic plays The Old England in Bristol on 28 November, supporting PitFeeders.

About Twin Cynic

Bristol musician TJ Higgs records as Twin Cynic. Before turning to synth-driven post-punk and darkwave, he spent years performing in metal bands, a background audible in the guitar weight running through his newer material.

“Identity Crisis,” released 29 October 2026, is Twin Cynic’s debut album. Its eleven songs include a cover of Depeche Mode’s “People Are People” alongside original material addressing grief, performance, desire and mortality. Higgs follows the album’s release with a Bristol date at The Old England on 28 November, supporting PitFeeders.

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