Italian goth rock act Spiritual Bats collected on ‘Origins and Transmutations’ 4CD boxset

Out on January 13th is a deluxe box for the Italian goth rock act Spiritual Bats (now called The Spiritual Bat) holding 4 individual digipak-CDs inside. The release is limited to 300 copies.

This release on the Swiss Dark Nights label comes after “The Acqualuce Years” collector edition of Burning Gates and The Elysium Facade “Trichotomy” Box. The remastered box includes remastered versions of early band releases, deleted for ages: the “Spiritual Bats” vinyl EP, a unreleased tape of band rehearsals called “Confession”, a complete remixed and remastered version of the “Sacrament” EP and the album “Through the Shadows”.

The journey across these 4 different CDS spans the period between 1993 and 2008, featuring four different line-ups. There is a chronological order, except for the bonus tracks on CD1 Taken from the 1996 “Confession” album, but recorded by the “Sacrament” line-up during a rehearsal at Ultrasound studios in 1998, before a one-off US show, at Alchemy Mondays, CB’s Gallery, on August 3rd 1998.

Note that the “Through the Shadows” album was originally conceived and recorded by The Spiritual Bat in their home studio as an instrumental album with programmed drums, but later vocals and acoustic drums were recorded and mixed by Claudio Mura, in a garage in Serrone.

Below are the visuals.