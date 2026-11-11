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American electropop duo Majestic Phoenix and darkwave artist CZARINA have released “Angels + Demons (Arcana Remix),” a collaborative reworking of Majestic Phoenix’s original track. The digital release went out on Bandcamp on 10 November 2026, alongside a new music video.

CZARINA contributes new vocals, lyrics and instrumentation to Majestic Phoenix’s original composition. The two-track release pairs the vocal version with an instrumental mix, mixed and mastered in analog by Von Hertzog at The Social Club. “Angels + Demons” first appeared as a Majestic Phoenix original in August 2026, following an earlier version featuring Emy Smith in July.

<a href="https://majesticphoenix.bandcamp.com/album/angels-demons-arcana-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Angels + Demons (Arcana Remix) by Majestic Phoenix, C Z A R I N A</a>

The accompanying video was produced and directed by The Kitsunés, the creative partnership of CZARINA and her husband, visual artist Carlos Kitsuné. Filmed in Malpica de Bergantiños, on Galicia’s Costa da Morte, it follows a pilgrim on the Camino de Santiago who encounters the Devil, drawing visual reference from Ingmar Bergman’s 1957 film “The Seventh Seal” and Friedrich Moritz August Retzsch’s 1831 painting “Die Schachspieler” (“The Devil’s Checkmate” in English).

“Angels + Demons (Arcana Remix)” is available as a digital release on Bandcamp.

About CZARINA

CZARINA, the recording name of Vero Faye Kitsuné, is an American singer, producer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and filmmaker. Born in the Philippines and raised in New York, she now lives on Spain’s Costa da Morte, in Galicia. She began recording as CZARINA in 2018, working across dark electro and darkwave.

Side-Line first covered CZARINA in March 2021 with the dark electro single “Atomic: Ad Initivm.” A year later, in March 2022, she released the album “Arcana,” the source material for the remix now released with Majestic Phoenix, and sat down with Side-Line that June for an interview about her creative process. In 2025, she announced the 7CD post-punk box set “Resurgence,” compiling earlier material. CZARINA directs her own videos under the name The Kitsunés, a partnership with her husband, artist Carlos Kitsuné, which also made the video for “Angels + Demons (Arcana Remix).”

About Majestic Phoenix

Majestic Phoenix is an American electronic duo formed by Aaron McLean and Kent “Von” Hertzog, based in Maryland. McLean writes, performs and produces the group’s songs; Hertzog co-produces, mixes and masters them at his studio, The Social Club. The two met at the Art Institute of Philadelphia in 1999. Majestic Phoenix released its debut EP, “Manifest,” in October 2025, followed by a run of singles through 2026 including “Crystal,” “I Rise (Chaos, Reimagined)” and two versions of “Angels + Demons,” the song CZARINA reworks on this release.

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