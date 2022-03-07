Dark electro act C Z A R I N A is back with an all new album: ‘Arcana’ (holding some of the best artwork we have ever seen!)

Galicia, Spain-based New York native and dark electro artist, Czarina (styled as C Z A R I N A on all platforms) has released her sophomore LP, “Arcana”, via the German gothic label darkTunes Music Group.

Expect a mix of dark electro, synthpop, orchestral baroque pop, gothic new age, and progressive rock and strong female vocals.

All songs in Arcana were written, composed, arranged, performed, recorded and produced by Czarina in her home in Galicia, except for “Cities In Dust” which was originally written by Siouxie Sioux, Budgie and Steven Severin. Von Hertzog (VHxRR, Information Society) of The Social Club (Reading, PA) served as co-producer, mixing, and mastering engineer, providing additional production input.

“Arcana” is available as a special limited edition CD package (with an exquisite super deluxe artwork we must say) featuring all 9 tracks on Bandcamp and darkMerch.com. The digital release includes a bonus instrumental track of “Lost Lands” and is available for download and streaming on all platforms.

As a nice extra touch, the record release is accompanied by a special limited distribution of Czarina’s very own branded Smoked Black Rosé Cider also called Arcana, handcrafted and distributed by Skald Cellars (PA) in the US only. The record will also be followed up with a series of new music videos which will be released throughout the year under darkTunes Music Group.

Order your album here or right below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://czarinaofficial.bandcamp.com/album/arcana">Arcana by C Z A R I N A</a>

Watch her newest video below