Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Argentine ambient artist Gustavo Denouard has released his tenth studio album, “Escape From The Real World,” on Projekt Records. The album came out on Bandcamp on September 2, 2026, as a name-your-price digital download, and is his fourth release on the label.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/escape-from-the-real-world" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Escape From The Real World by Gustavo Denouard</a>

‘Escape From The Real World’ tracklist and credits

The album runs six tracks, organized into three two-part pairs: “An Ocean of Quiet I,” “Floating in the Null I,” “Static Noise of the City I,” “An Ocean of Quiet II,” “Floating in the Null II” and “Static Noise of the City II.” Denouard composed, arranged, performed and produced all the music himself under his Microscope White Noise banner, recording between March and July 2026 with a Korg Wavestate, a Behringer DeepMind 6, a Yamaha DX7 and an Arturia Matrix Minibrute alongside software instruments and effects.

“Escape From The Real World” is available as a name-your-price digital album on Bandcamp.

About Gustavo Denouard

Gustavo Denouard is an Argentine ambient artist who also records under the name Microscope White Noise. “Escape From The Real World” is his tenth studio album and his fourth release through Projekt Records, the Philadelphia-based label known for its catalog of ambient, dark ambient and dream-pop artists. Denouard’s work on the album centers on slow-moving synthesizer pads and hardware sequencing, continuing the label’s long-running focus on atmospheric, drone-adjacent composition.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com