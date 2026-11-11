November 11, 2026

Gustavo Denouard releases ambient album ‘Escape From The Real World’ on Projekt Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

Argentine ambient artist Gustavo Denouard has released his tenth studio album, “Escape From The Real World,” on Projekt Records, as a name-your-price download.

Gustavo Denouard "Escape From The Real World" album cover
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Argentine ambient artist Gustavo Denouard has released his tenth studio album, “Escape From The Real World,” on Projekt Records. The album came out on Bandcamp on September 2, 2026, as a name-your-price digital download, and is his fourth release on the label.

‘Escape From The Real World’ tracklist and credits

The album runs six tracks, organized into three two-part pairs: “An Ocean of Quiet I,” “Floating in the Null I,” “Static Noise of the City I,” “An Ocean of Quiet II,” “Floating in the Null II” and “Static Noise of the City II.” Denouard composed, arranged, performed and produced all the music himself under his Microscope White Noise banner, recording between March and July 2026 with a Korg Wavestate, a Behringer DeepMind 6, a Yamaha DX7 and an Arturia Matrix Minibrute alongside software instruments and effects.

“Escape From The Real World” is available as a name-your-price digital album on Bandcamp.

About Gustavo Denouard

Gustavo Denouard is an Argentine ambient artist who also records under the name Microscope White Noise. “Escape From The Real World” is his tenth studio album and his fourth release through Projekt Records, the Philadelphia-based label known for its catalog of ambient, dark ambient and dream-pop artists. Denouard’s work on the album centers on slow-moving synthesizer pads and hardware sequencing, continuing the label’s long-running focus on atmospheric, drone-adjacent composition.

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