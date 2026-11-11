November 11, 2026

Violet Nox releases ‘Spectre’ remix by Black Snow On Christmas

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

Violet Nox releases a remix of “Spectre” by Black Snow On Christmas, out 5 November 2026 on Bandcamp, with a new video directed by Allison Tanenhaus.

Violet Nox, Boston dark wave trio

Photo: Violet Nox

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Boston dark wave trio Violet Nox has released a remix of “Spectre,” reworked by German musician Chris Wirrwitz under his project name Black Snow On Christmas. The digital single came out on Bandcamp on 5 November 2026, with a new video following days later.

“Spectre” is the opening track of Violet Nox’s eighth album, “Silvae,” released in late 2025 through Somewherecold Records. The remix keeps the original’s core elements, written by Dez DeCarlo and Andrew Abrahamson with vocals and lyrics by Noell Dorsey, while Wirrwitz builds a new production around it. DeCarlo and Abrahamson contributed additional production to the remix, which Abrahamson also mastered.

The accompanying video was directed by Allison Tanenhaus, who also designed the cover art for both the remix and the “Silvae” album.

“Spectre (Remix by Black Snow On Christmas)” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About Violet Nox

Violet Nox is a trio from Boston, Massachusetts, built around synthesists Dez DeCarlo and Andrew Abrahamson and vocalist Noell Dorsey. The group works across dark wave, cold wave, ambient and drone, built from synthesis, samples and effects pedals. “Silvae,” released in late 2025 through Somewherecold Records, is the band’s eighth album together, recorded, mixed and mastered by DeCarlo and Abrahamson in Boston. Its opening track, “Spectre,” is the source for this new remix by Black Snow On Christmas, released on Bandcamp on 5 November 2026.

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