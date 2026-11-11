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Esplendor Geométrico’s 1985 album Comisario de la Luz / Blanco de Fuerza returns on Geometrik Records as a limited, expanded 2LP. The Madrid industrial duo’s second album has been unavailable on vinyl for more than 15 years; this edition adds a bonus LP of rarities from the band’s 1980s tape and compilation output.

“Comisario de la Luz / Blanco de Fuerza” followed Esplendor Geométrico’s 1982 debut “Héroe del Trabajo / El Acero del Partido” and arrived in 1985, during the band’s noisiest, darkest period. The album combines subsonic frequencies (“Comisario de la Luz II”), minimal noise rhythms (“Blanco de Fuerza II”) and distorted melodic lines (“Blanco de Fuerza III”).

The expanded edition’s bonus LP (Side C) collects four tracks that originally appeared on the compilation “Bruitiste” (RRRecords, 1988), a double LP that some listeners consider among the strongest material Esplendor Geométrico recorded in its first decade. Side D adds further 1980s recordings that had previously surfaced only on CD compilations.

The reissue was remastered in 2026 by Luca Spagnoletti from the original 1983-1988 Madrid recording sessions. Design is by Alonso Urbanos, with images by Andrés Noarbe. The vinyl is limited to 500 copies on black vinyl.

‘Comisario de la Luz / Blanco de Fuerza’ tracklist

A1 Comisario de la Luz I A2 Comisario de la Luz II A3 Comisario de la Luz III A4 Comisario de la Luz IV B1 Blanco de Fuerza I B2 Blanco de Fuerza II B3 Blanco de Fuerza III B4 Blanco de Fuerza IV C1 Nitr. I C2 Nitr. II C3 Nitr. III C4 Nitr. IV D1 Avance Rápido D2 Raskin D3 Comisario de la Luz V D4 Primera Tundra

Esplendor Geométrico was formed in Madrid by Arturo Lanz and Gabriel Riaza, who led the band through this period between 1982 and 1991. Side-Line has previously covered the band’s archival reissue campaign on Geometrik, including the 2021 vinyl editions of “Live in Utrecht” and the 40th-anniversary “EG-1”, and 2022’s double-vinyl treatment of “Selected Tracks 2 (1995-1998)”.

About Esplendor Geométrico

Esplendor Geométrico formed in Madrid in 1980, building a harsh, mechanical strain of industrial music out of cheap synthesizers, tape loops and distorted rhythm. The band released its debut single, “Necrosis en la Poya”, in 1981, followed the same year by the cassette “EG-1”. Arturo Lanz and Gabriel Riaza led the band through the 1980s, releasing the debut album “Héroe del Trabajo / El Acero del Partido” in 1982 and “Comisario de la Luz / Blanco de Fuerza” in 1985.

The band founded its own label, Geometrik Records, to document its catalogue and reissue archival material. Since the 2010s, Geometrik has issued a steady run of vinyl reissues and rarities collections, including “Fungus Cerebri (Selected Tracks From Cassettes 1981-1989)” in 2016, the 35th-anniversary boxset “Selected Tracks 1: 1992-1998” in 2015, expanded vinyl editions of “Live in Utrecht” and “EG-1” in 2021, and “Selected Tracks 2 (1995-1998)” in 2019 and again on double vinyl in 2022. The expanded “Comisario de la Luz / Blanco de Fuerza” is the label’s latest entry in that reissue campaign, bringing one of the band’s mid-1980s albums back into print with previously tape-only and compilation-only material attached.

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