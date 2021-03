Out now via DarkTunes is the newest single from Galicia, Spain-based American artist Vero Faye Kitsuné aka Czarina: “Atomic: Ad Initivm”. The futurist synth and dark electro track was written, composed, arranged, produced and performed by Czarina with additional production, mixing and mastering by Von Hertzog of The Social Club.

A video was also created and can be viewed below.

And here’s the single on Spotify.