German electro trio MNÆ has released the video for “Hunt Them All” on YouTube, ahead of the single’s release on November 13, 2026.

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German electro trio MNÆ has released the official video for “Hunt Them All” on YouTube, two days ahead of the track’s release as a single on all platforms on November 13, 2026.

MNÆ builds its sound at the intersection of wave, EBM and modern electro-pop, combining pulsating sequences, distinctive vocals and dark timbres. “Hunt Them All” follows the band’s prior singles “The Lion,” “Hold The Tide” and “Drive.”

“Hunt Them All” will be available on all major streaming and download platforms from November 13, 2026, alongside Bandcamp.

About MNÆ

MNÆ formed in 2026 as a trio of Arc Morten, Jan Wilking and Axel Tasler. Morten also records as Cyto and Morphose, Wilking as Steril and EvvilKing, and Tasler as Steril and Audiocall. The band released its debut single “The Lion” in 2026, followed by “Hold The Tide,” which also appeared in a club edit by EvvilKing, and “Drive.” “Hunt Them All” is the band’s fourth single, previewed with a teaser clip before the full video’s release on November 11, 2026, two days ahead of the single itself.

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