November 11, 2026

Benjamin Russell releases ‘Elemental’ album on TCBE Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

Montreal singer-songwriter Benjamin Russell has released “Elemental,” a 10-track album produced with longtime collaborator Elyce, out now on TCBE Records.

Benjamin Russell leaning on a microphone stand
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Montreal singer-songwriter Benjamin Russell has released “Elemental,” a ten-track album on TCBE Records. The album arrived on Bandcamp on November 4, 2026, and was produced by Russell with Elyce, his longtime collaborator and co-writer.

“Elemental” follows 2025’s “Waves” and continues the acoustic-and-electric, synth-and-drum-machine approach of that album. Russell wrote and recorded it during his own diagnosis and treatment for pancreatic cancer, according to his press materials.

The tracklist runs: “Flying (Volo Volare Mix),” “Elemental,” “Gyro,” “Eternity,” “Not Alone,” “Empathy,” “Ordinary Man,” “Time and Tide,” “Pillow Talk” and “Bittersweet.” Elyce and Russell share the production and lyric-writing credit; Russell plays electric and acoustic guitars, synths and drum machines, and handles all lead and background vocals.

Sandy Miss Parker of Rave and Roll Blog reviewed the album ahead of release, describing its vocal performances and arrangement: “I really love this album – Elemental. It’s his best yet. The vocals are strong and the instrumentation is layered beautifully. Plus, I’m a synth nerd and it tickles that part of me too!”

“Elemental” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp.

About Benjamin Russell

Benjamin Russell is a singer-songwriter, painter, graphic artist, videographer and writer based in Montreal, Quebec. His recorded output stretches back to 1980s releases including “Madman” and “Notes From Underground,” followed by “Rockhill” in 2010 and “Sundog” in 2013.

After a hiatus during which he focused on painting, Russell returned to music at the end of 2019 with “Shikasta Suite,” a rock opera written with Elyce. Albums and EPs through TCBE Records followed at a steady pace: “Balance” (2020), “Something In F Minor” and “Brighter Light” with Rob Stuart (2023), “Frontier” (2023), “GHOST PARTICLES” with Greg Fraser (2024), “Pleasure Center” (2024) and “Waves” (2025).

Russell describes “Elemental” as a record drawing on pop, punk, opera, jazz, folk, ambient, rock, electronic and classical influences. It is available now on Bandcamp.

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