Sever Synth Fest 2027 brings Laibach, Die Krupps and Assemblage 23 to Liberec, Czech Republic, for its fifth anniversary on 5-6 November.

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Sever Synth Fest will celebrate its fifth edition on 5-6 November 2027 in Liberec, Czech Republic. Laibach, Die Krupps and Assemblage 23 head the lineup, alongside Diorama and In Strict Confidence.

The main programme takes place on Saturday, 6 November, at Dům kultury Liberec. A separate warm-up evening at Club Warehouse on Friday, 5 November, introduces four further international acts.

Lineup for Sever Synth Fest 2027

Laibach, the Slovenian collective associated with the Neue Slowenische Kunst movement, has worked at the intersection of music, conceptual art, political commentary and theatrical provocation since forming in 1980. German industrial group Die Krupps emerged from Düsseldorf’s post-punk scene in the early 1980s, building a vocabulary around mechanical percussion, electronic sequencing and industrial rock guitar under Jürgen Engler.

American project Assemblage 23, founded by Tom Shear, combines programming and club rhythms with direct songwriting. Its 2025 album “Null” continued a catalogue centered on psychological struggle and human relationships. Germany’s In Strict Confidence, led by Dennis Ostermann, brings dark electro and theatrical arrangements. The project’s newly announced album “The Final Kiss” follows releases including “Cryogenix,” “Face the Fear” and “Love Kills!”

Diorama, led by Torben Wendt, moves between darkwave, alternative electronics and experimental composition. Its 2026 album “A Substitute for Light” addresses perception and technological alienation. German synthpop act Beborn Beton, whose album “Darkness Falls Again” paired melodic songwriting with serious subject matter, also appears on the bill, alongside CHROM, the EBM project led by Christian Marquis.

Dutch act Angels & Agony, founded by Reinier Kahle in 1995, contributes futurepop and darkwave with spiritual lyrical themes. Czech act Lakeside X, fronted by Janne Marvannen, collaborated with Daniel Myer on the album “Love Disappears” and released “Absinthe Dream” in 2026.

The Friday warm-up at Club Warehouse opens with Canadian synthpop project Trans-X, founded by Pascal Languirand and known for “Living on Video.” Spain’s Culture Kultür brings its 2026 album “Atomic,” addressing human relationships and technological alienation more than three decades after the project’s formation. British act j:dead, created by Jay Taylor, and Belarusian industrial duo Ambassador21 complete the warm-up lineup.

Warm-up: Friday, 5 November 2027, Club Warehouse, Liberec, Czech Republic. Trans-X (CA), Culture Kultür (ES), j:dead (UK), Ambassador21 (BY).

Main festival: Saturday, 6 November 2027, Dům kultury Liberec, Czech Republic. Laibach (SI), Die Krupps (DE), Assemblage 23 (US), CHROM (DE), Diorama (DE), In Strict Confidence (DE), Angels & Agony (NL), Beborn Beton (DE), Lakeside X (CZ).

More information is available on the festival website.

About Sever Synth Fest

Sever Synth Fest is held annually in Liberec, Czech Republic. The 2027 edition is the festival’s fifth, expanding to two evenings across two venues, Dům kultury Liberec and Club Warehouse, with thirteen international acts spanning industrial, EBM, synthpop and futurepop.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.