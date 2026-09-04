Llumen opens CD pre-orders for “Winter Eden”, out 30 October 2026 on Alfa Matrix, also sold in a 3CD bundle with Implant and C-Lekktor.

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Belgian dark electronic project Llumen has opened CD pre-orders for its fourth album “Winter Eden”, confirmed for 30 October 2026 on Alfa Matrix. The digipak is sold on the label’s webstore; the twelve-track record is also sold digitally and as part of a three-way bundle with new albums from Implant and C-Lekktor.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/winter-eden" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Winter Eden by LLUMEN</a>

Side-Line reported the album’s announcement in August, when Pieter Coussement confirmed the twelve-track running order and the lead single “The Leftovers”: Llumen announces fourth album ‘Winter Eden’ for 30 October, led by the single ‘The Leftovers’. The pre-order confirms the CD format and the bundle option, neither of which had gone live at the time of the announcement. “The Leftovers” is out now as a two-track single on Spotify.

Bundle pairs ‘Winter Eden’ with new Implant and C-Lekktor albums

The bundle package groups “Winter Eden” with Implant’s “The Kinematics Of Doubt” and C-Lekktor’s “Antimateria + C:file”, all three set for the same 30 October 2026 release date on Alfa Matrix. Llumen and Implant also share a double release party for their respective albums on 20 November 2026 at mOtown in Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Belgium, repeating a format the two acts first used for a joint Antwerp show in October 2021.

About Llumen

Llumen is the dark electronic project of Pieter Coussement, based in Ghent, Belgium. The act started out as a three-piece before Coussement continued alone from 2009, building a sound that layers old-school EBM, gothic textures, techno and future pop, with Front 242, Haujobb, Diorama, Assemblage 23, Suicide Commando and Covenant as declared reference points. The name itself is a nod to Front 242’s “U-Men”, a track Coussement later covered for the 2016 Alfa Matrix compilation “Recovery >For You< – An Alfa Matrix Tribute To Front 242”.

The debut album “The Memory Institute” reached an expanded bonus-tracks edition on 13 January 2017, and “Polygon Heart” followed on 18 June 2021, described by Coussement as his most autobiographical record after a health crisis reshaped his songwriting process. The nine-track EP “Die Stille Totgeschwiegen” arrived on 30 November 2023, covered at the time in Belgian electro act Llumen is back with 9-track EP ‘Die Stille Totgeschwiegen’ – Out now, and third album “The Breaking Waves” followed as a limited 2CD set on 17 May 2024, reported in Llumen is back with an all new album as a limited 2CD set and discussed at length in Llumen interview: ‘The Breaking Waves’ album acts as a reflection of inner turmoil.

Beyond his own catalogue, Coussement has produced official remixes for Noemi Aurora, C-Lekktor, Pre-Emptive Strike 0.1, Implant, Alien Vampires and Mildreda, contributed a version of Depeche Mode’s “Halo” to “Alfa Matrix Re:covered Vol. 3” in 2019 and covered Front 242’s “Gripped By Fear” for “Recovery 2 For You” in 2026. Live, Llumen performs as a three-piece and has played Infest, Mechanismus, Castle Party, BIMfest and electriXmas, most recently at Infest in Manchester in August 2025. “Winter Eden” is the project’s fourth studio album and its first full-length since “The Breaking Waves”, now confirmed for CD pre-order ahead of the 30 October release and the double release party with Implant.

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