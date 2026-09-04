ARMOURS’ ‘Body’ gets a Leæther Strip remix

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Stockholm trio ARMOURS have released “Body (Leæther Strip Remix)”, a reworking of the title track from their debut EP “Body” by Danish EBM pioneer Claus Larsen of Leæther Strip. The digital single has been available since 24 August 2026.

<a href="https://armrs.bandcamp.com/track/body-le-ther-strip-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Body (Leæther Strip Remix) by ARMOURS</a>

Bandcamp credits the 4:20 track as “originally played and recorded by ARMOURS” and “remixed, replayed and produced by Leather Strip,” with mastering by Hans Olsson at Svenska Grammofonstudion. Larsen’s version reworks the original’s synthpop lean toward a harder EBM pulse. ARMOURS commented on the collaboration in a Zero Magazine report, stating they were “more than satisfied with the result” and describing themselves as longtime fans of the Danish artist. The original version of “Body” is included as the release’s second track.

Leæther Strip is the solo project Larsen founded on 13 January 1988 in Aalborg, Denmark, and one of the acts that helped establish the EBM and electro-industrial genres through Germany’s Zoth Ommog label in the early 1990s. Side-Line has covered his work regularly in 2026, including a remix of Princess Ugly’s “The Work” and production credits on SINE’s album “Luxuria.”

About ARMOURS

ARMOURS is a Stockholm trio formed in late 2025 by designer Håkan Ängquist, coder Thomas Isberg and artist Bengt Rahm. Ängquist and Isberg played in bands together roughly three decades ago; Rahm initially joined to handle live visuals before becoming involved in the music itself. The band’s own description cites EBM originators Nitzer Ebb and DAF, post-punk pioneers Joy Division, and pop acts Pet Shop Boys and Bronski Beat among its reference points, alongside contemporary artists such as Cold Cave, Kite and Boy Harsher.

ARMOURS debuted with the single “Confront” in May 2026, followed by the five-track EP “Body” on 18 June 2026 via Bandcamp. The EP’s tracklist runs “Body,” “Confront,” “Push,” “Power” and a cover of Swedish indie band Blithe’s “Allegiance.” Music videos accompanied both “Push” and “Confront.” A companion remix, “Push (Majestoluxe Cisplatin Remix),” was also released as a standalone single. The band recorded the EP largely on analogue equipment between a Stockholm apartment and a basement studio in Enköping.

“Body (Leæther Strip Remix)” is Side-Line’s first article on ARMOURS and marks the band’s first outside remix from an established EBM artist since their debut EP.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com