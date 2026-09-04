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Belgian EBM act Implant confirms its 15th studio album “The Kinematics Of Doubt” for 30 October 2026 on Alfa Matrix, thirty years after Len Lemeire started the project. The fourteen-track album is issued on CD and digital, and is also sold in a three-way bundle with new albums from Llumen and C-Lekktor.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-kinematics-of-doubt" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Kinematics Of Doubt by IMPLANT</a>

The tracklist runs “The Observer Effect”, “Underneath The Neon Lights”, “Pills”, “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed”, “Civilization”, “Sanity”, “Framed”, “Transaction Failure”, “Are You Crying?”, “Talking In Your Sleep”, “Beyond The Code”, “No Apologies Required”, “On TV” and “Wounds”. Lemeire builds the album’s title from a term borrowed from physics, where kinematics describes movement without addressing the forces behind it; the label describes the record’s theme as doubt treated as motion rather than hesitation, running through songs about control, surveillance, obsession and identity. Lead single “Underneath The Neon Lights” carries the dancefloor pulse of the record, while “I’m Only Happy When You Bleed” is built on a 3/4 rhythm, and “Pills”, “Framed” and “Sanity” work as more direct EBM cuts alongside the slower “Civilization”, “Talking In Your Sleep” and closer “Wounds”.

“Underneath The Neon Lights” is already available as a single on Spotify.

Double release party with Llumen on 20 November

Implant and Llumen launch their respective albums together on 20 November 2026 at mOtown in Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Belgium, repeating a format the two Belgian acts previously used for a joint release show in Antwerp in October 2021; Side-Line reported the date as part of Llumen’s “Winter Eden” announcement in LLUMEN announces fourth album ‘Winter Eden’ for 30 October, led by the single ‘The Leftovers’.

About Implant

Implant is the electro-industrial project Len Lemeire started in Belgium in 1996; that year’s debut CD single “Fun” credits Lemeire alongside Geert Machtelinck and was pressed in a numbered edition of 1,000 copies. Built on relentless EBM sequencing, physical electronics and a recurring catchphrase, “did you have your Implant today?”, the project has carried a catalogue that spans harsh EBM, industrial dance, electro-pop and dark synth across releases including “Implantology”, “Audio Blender”, “The Productive Citizen” and the EP “Fading Away”.

Implant released the free download single “The Drive” in December 2023, followed by the twelfth studio album “The Chaos Machines Part 1 – No More Flies On The Windscreen” in May 2024, a record Lemeire discussed in Implant interview: ‘Embrace chaos through the machines!’, where he described the album’s modular-synth approach and its duet with Noemi Aurora. The trilogy continued with the limited vinyl EP “The Chaos Machines Part 2 – Scratching The Surface” in September 2024 and closed with “Judging Sinners – The Chaos Machines Part 3” on 7 February 2025, a ten-track album again featuring Noemi Aurora and covered in a follow-up feature, Exclusive interview with Implant judging all those sinners. “The Kinematics Of Doubt” follows as Implant’s fifteenth studio album and, on Alfa Matrix’s account, its first release conceived outside that trilogy since 2024, arriving alongside the 20 November double release party with Llumen.

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