BrokinPaper sets ‘Function Over Form’ album for 9 September

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New York producer BrokinPaper releases his album “Function Over Form” on 9 September 2026. The seven-track record includes the previously released singles “Damage”, “Antidote Remix” (featuring Jenasi) and “Malice”, alongside four unreleased tracks. BrokinPaper is the solo project of Queens-born producer Harrison Lee, who describes the album’s sound as industrial techno mixed with UK garage, bass and electro.

Lee has spoken of the album as a deliberate shift toward tracks built for DJ sets rather than home listening. He told UKF: “This one feels more intentional on hitting the bass market and shifting gears a bit. I’ve had more DJ opportunities recently, and instead of maybe curating a vibe that you can listen to at home, for this project I’m being intentional about creating something that is more exciting to hear live.” A pitch email for the album describes it as BrokinPaper’s debut album; but Bandcamp also lists an earlier full-length, “Creation Theory” (2023).

BrokinPaper has drawn attention outside music in 2026: he DJed the “GucciCore” afterparty tied to Gucci’s Cruise 2027 show in Times Square and the Gucci Berlin Gallery Weekend afterparty, and Beatport named him one of its emerging artists to watch in July 2026. He recorded a 60-minute guest mix for HÖR Berlin and was named Billboard’s Dance Artist of the Month for September 2026.

About BrokinPaper

BrokinPaper is the solo project of Harrison Lee, born and raised in Queens, New York. He began producing as a teenager in 2009, first making hip-hop beats on FL Studio before moving toward darker, more minimal electronic production influenced by Gesaffelstein, RL Grime, Hudson Mohawke, TNGHT and Lunice. The 2019 EP “The Maslow EP”, which included “Sapiosexuality”, marked the point where the BrokinPaper sound took its current form. The project’s name comes from Broken Paper Wings, a metal band Lee tried to start as a teenager.

BrokinPaper’s music has been placed in a ZARA holiday hair campaign and the Peacock series “M.I.A.”, both using the track “66023C”, and has drawn support from Timbaland and REZZ, including a DJ mix for REZZ’s label HypnoVizion. “Function Over Form”, arriving 9 September 2026, follows the 2023 album “Creation Theory” and leads a planned companion project, “Form Over Function”, described by Lee as a lighter, more melodic counterpart.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com