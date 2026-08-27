LLUMEN releases the single “The Leftovers” on 4 September 2026 and the twelve-track album “Winter Eden” on CD and digital via Alfa Matrix on 30 October 2026.

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Belgian dark electronic project LLUMEN releases the digital single “The Leftovers” on 4 September 2026 and follows it with the fourth album “Winter Eden” on 30 October 2026, issued on CD and digital by Alfa Matrix. The record runs to twelve tracks and mixes EBM, techno, gothic electronica and future pop, the palette Pieter Coussement has worked with since founding the project in 2001.

“The Leftovers” sits third on the album, between “Away From Here” and “Blood And Bone”. The full running order is “Adrift”, “Away From Here”, “The Leftovers”, “Blood And Bone”, “Eden After Winter”, “All Clouds Will Be Horses”, “The Gold Lined Scars”, “Between The Words”, “The Endless Faded Grey”, “I Take What’s Mine”, “Behind The Door” and “Holy Tears”.

Coussement describes “Winter Eden” as a record built on contrast, with winter and Eden treated as opposing but linked states, and a sequence that moves from disorientation and detachment toward intimacy and reflection. He describes the album as a record of that distance: “Winter Eden has become a witness to that journey, spanning the distance between who we were and where we stand now.”

LLUMEN brings ‘Winter Eden’ to a double release party with Implant

One of the twelve tracks has already reached listeners. “Between The Words” appeared in July 2026 on The Odin Files, the darkwave compilation Side-Line issued alongside “The Freya Files” in support of Ukraine.

LLUMEN presents the album live on 20 November 2026 at mOtown in Sint-Joost-ten-Node, Belgium, in a double release party with Implant, who launch their own album “The Kinematics of Doubt” at the same event. The two acts previously shared a double release party in Antwerp in October 2021.

About LLUMEN

LLUMEN is the dark electronic project of Pieter Coussement, based in Ghent, Belgium, and active since 2001. The name draws on Front 242’s “U-Men”, a track Coussement later covered for the Alfa Matrix compilation “Recovery >For You< – An Alfa Matrix Tribute To Front 242” in 2016.

The project’s first album, “The Memory Institute”, was issued through Alfa Matrix, with an expanded bonus-tracks edition dated 13 January 2017. “Polygon Heart” followed on 18 June 2021 and the nine-track EP “Die Stille Totgeschwiegen” on 30 November 2023; Side-Line covered the latter in Belgian electro act Llumen is back with 9-track EP ‘Die Stille Totgeschwiegen’ – Out now. Third album “The Breaking Waves” arrived on 17 May 2024 as a limited 2CD set, reported here in Llumen is back with an all new album as a limited 2CD set, and Coussement discussed the record at length in the Llumen interview: ‘The Breaking Waves’ album acts as a reflection of inner turmoil.

Alongside its own catalogue, LLUMEN has produced official remixes for Noemi Aurora, C-Lekktor, Pre-Emptive Strike 0.1, Implant, Alien Vampires and Mildreda, and contributed a version of Depeche Mode’s “Halo” to “Alfa Matrix Re:covered Vol.3” in 2019 and a reading of Front 242‘s “Gripped By Fear” to “Recovery 2 For You” in 2026. On stage the project has played Infest, Mechanismus, Castle Party, BIMfest and electriXmas, with its most recent appearance at Infest in Manchester in August 2025.

“Winter Eden” is the first LLUMEN full-length since “The Breaking Waves” and the project’s fourth studio album in a run that started twenty-five years ago.

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