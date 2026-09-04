September 4, 2026

Angels In Shade release synth-pop single ‘Out Of Time’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026

Gothenburg act Angels In Shade release the synth-pop/darkwave single “Out Of Time” with a music video on 4 September 2026, its first outing since two EPs.

Angels In Shade press image for the "Out Of Time" single
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Gothenburg, Sweden synth-pop and darkwave act Angels In Shade released the single “Out Of Time” on 4 September 2026, paired with a music video. It is the project’s first new material since its double-EP debut in July.

Angels In Shade describes “Out Of Time” as drawing on The Wake, New Order, EBM and Xmal Deutschland’s “Viva” album, alongside Scott Walker and French minimal wave. The track continues the cold, sequenced sound the act established on its debut releases.

About Angels In Shade

Angels In Shade is a synth-pop and darkwave act based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The project debuted in July 2026 with two simultaneous EPs, one released through the Gothenburg label BLCK FLWRS and the other, “EP II,” through the label Record Turnover, whose release notes describe the pair as 16 tracks of lofi synthwave in under 30 minutes total. “EP II” was also issued on limited CD, custom-printed and wrapped in reused screenprints. Angels In Shade played a release show and live debut in Gothenburg around the EPs’ release. “Out Of Time” is the act’s first single since that debut, continuing its run of synth-pop and darkwave material.

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Angels In Shade press image for the "Out Of Time" single

Angels In Shade release synth-pop single ‘Out Of Time’

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