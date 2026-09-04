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In The Nursery, the Sheffield neo-classical duo of twin brothers Klive and Nigel Humberstone, released “Köda [extended edition 2026]” on September 4. The extended edition adds nine previously unreleased and demo recordings to the band’s 1988 album “Köda”, pressed as a hand-made, numbered CD and released through the band’s own label.

<a href="https://inthenursery.bandcamp.com/album/k-da-extended-edition-2026" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Köda [extended edition 2026] by In The Nursery</a>

The original thirteen “Köda” tracks – “Rites”, “Maidens”, “Te Deum”, “Triumph”, “Burnished Days”, “Ascent”, “Scherzo”, “Guarded Rites”, “Suspire”, “Kotow”, “The Seventeenth Parallel”, “Compulsion” and “Libertaire” – are followed by nine additions: the previously unreleased “Ostinato”, demo versions of “Guarded Rites”, “Scherzo” (intro demo and rough mix), “Compulsion” and “Ascent” (including one demo with saxophone), and two untitled “Köda” demos. Klive and Nigel Humberstone composed and arranged the album; Colin Richardson produced it alongside the band at Slaughterhouse Recording Studios in April 1988, with Dolores Marguerite C. on additional female voice and “Q.” on snare drum.

The CD package is limited to 100 numbered copies and built by hand: a two-colour linoprint with rubber-stamped detail, liner notes by Gary Talpas, a numbered postcard reproduction of a period photograph taken by Ronnie Randall in October 1988, and a red Köda-stamped luggage label, all mounted onto 450gsm embossed card and housed in an embossed glassine bag. The first 25 orders include an additional double-sided insert. The extended edition is also available as a name-your-price digital download from Bandcamp, with a minimum price of £7.

“Köda” was originally released on 5 May 1988 through Sweatbox Records, the label run by Rob Deacon. It was the group’s final recording as a quartet for Sweatbox and marked their move toward the fully orchestral, largely instrumental sound – built from synthesizers, sampled orchestration and martial percussion – that has defined the project since.

About In The Nursery

In The Nursery was formed in Sheffield in 1981 by twin brothers Klive and Nigel Humberstone, who have written and produced music together as the project’s constant core ever since. The band’s early work moved through a post-punk and industrial period before settling into the layered, largely instrumental orchestral style that “Köda” completed in 1988, drawing on classical arrangement, synthesizer sequencing and martial percussion. In The Nursery went on to score archive and silent films, including work for the BFI, and built a catalogue that runs from studio albums to soundtrack commissions, among them “Soundtrack to an Imaginary Film (demos 1987-88)“, the score for Basil Copper’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”, and the 2022 album “1961”. The extended “Köda” edition adds nine archive recordings from the same 1988 sessions to the record that closed out the duo’s Sweatbox years.

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