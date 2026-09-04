September 4, 2026

Corchorus releases dark folk debut single ‘Words Asunder’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026

Portland, Oregon dark folk project Corchorus releases its debut single “Words Asunder” with a lyric video, out 2 September 2026.

Corchorus "Words Asunder" cover art
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Portland, Oregon dark folk project Corchorus released its debut single “Words Asunder” on 2 September 2026, paired with a lyric video. Corchorus is a one-man project drawing on high strangeness, supernatural phenomena and folklore’s darker side.

“Words Asunder” sets ritual percussion and atmospheric synth against strummed acoustic guitar. Corchorus recorded the track at Spectrolite Blue studio in 2026, handling vocals, guitar, synths and lyrics; Zeraya contributes backing vocals and took the accompanying promotional photography. The song grew out of the artist’s stream-of-consciousness writing about anxiety and the suppression of creativity.

Watch the official lyric video for “Words Asunder” below.

The single is also streaming on Bandcamp, sold on a name-your-price basis.

About Corchorus

Corchorus is a newly founded one-man dark folk project based in Portland, Oregon. “Words Asunder”, released 2 September 2026, is the project’s debut single. Corchorus writes, sings and plays guitar and synths on its own material, drawing thematically on high strangeness, supernatural phenomena and the darker corners of folklore. Zeraya, credited with backing vocals and photography on the debut single, is Corchorus’s regular collaborator. The single was recorded at Spectrolite Blue studio in 2026.

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