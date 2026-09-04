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Italian dark ambient artist Abul Mogard released the live album “Quiet Pieces – Live at Norbergfestival” on 4 September 2026 through his own imprint Soft Echoes, catalog number ECH003. The album is a live recording of material from his 2025 album “Quiet Pieces,” reworked in performance.

Abul Mogard, the alter ego of Italian musician Guido Zen, recorded the album on 10 July 2026 at Norbergfestival in Norberg, Sweden, an experimental festival held across a former mining area. The performance took place inside Mimerlaven, a former mining structure built in 1957 for iron ore extraction and processing that remained part of the site’s mining industry until the 1980s. The set runs as one continuous 54-minute piece, presented across five named sections: “Following a Dream,” “Constantly Slipping Away,” “Like a Bird,” “Through Whispers” and “In a Studded Procession / Along the River.” It was recorded on a Zoom H4n Pro and is presented in its entirety, mastered by Stephan Mathieu at Schwebung. The cover photo is by Abul Mogard.

“Quiet Pieces – Live at Norbergfestival” is streaming on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-want basis.

The release arrives ahead of the Berlin audiovisual premiere of “Quiet Pieces,” created in collaboration with visual artist Marja de Sanctis, on 23 October 2026 at silent green’s Betonhalle as part of the “HALF LIGHT” bill, which also features Rafael Anton Irisarri and Concepción Huerta.

About Abul Mogard

Abul Mogard is the alter ego of Italian musician Guido Zen, working primarily with synthesisers and analogue and digital sound processing. He has performed at Berlin Atonal, Poesia en Voz Alta in Mexico City, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, Centro de Cultura Contemporánea Condeduque in Madrid, Auditorium San Fedele in Milan, Le Guess Who? in Utrecht, MUTEK in Montreal and the Southbank Centre in London. Organ Reframed commissioned him to compose a work for pipe organ, electronics and trombones, performed at Union Chapel with the London Contemporary Orchestra, and he has presented his music with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin in an orchestration by Sven Helbig, conducted by Daniel Bjarnason. His film work includes soundtracks for Duncan Whitley’s “Kimberlin” and “Phoenix City,” the latter commissioned by the Coventry Biennial.

Side-Line previously covered Abul Mogard & Rafael Anton Irisarri’s free live album “Live at Le Guess Who?” in January 2025. Recent work includes “In uno spazio immenso” with Grand River, collaborations with Anna von Hausswolff, KMRU and CoH, his solo LP “Quiet Pieces” on Soft Echoes, and “Where Light Pauses in the Silence of the Sun,” his second collaboration with Rafael Anton Irisarri, released on Black Knoll Editions. “Quiet Pieces – Live at Norbergfestival” continues that run of live documentation ahead of the album’s Berlin audiovisual premiere in October.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com