Chalice Sect releases ‘Finis Initii’ EP

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Los Angeles darkwave trio Chalice Sect released its first EP, “Finis Initii”, on September 25, 2026. The four-track release combines two new songs with two previously issued singles, among them “Silent Fever,” released in March 2026.

The EP’s four tracks move between post-punk, EBM and dark electro. Its title translates from Latin as “the end of the beginning.”

Daniel of Chalice Sect describes the release as closing the project’s early period: “Finis Initii – Latin for ‘the end of the beginning’ – represents the closing of the first chapter of Chalice Sect. The EP brings together the remaining songs I wrote during that period but had not yet released, alongside the two previously released singles. These tracks were written over the past few years and belong to an earlier phase of the project, both creatively and sonically. Bringing them together on this release gives that era a proper conclusion while creating space for what comes next: a newer sound and perhaps a different direction for Chalice Sect.”

<a href="https://chalicesect.bandcamp.com/album/finis-initii-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Finis Initii by Chalice Sect</a>

The tracklist runs “Fire in the Sound,” “Silent Fever,” “Take Me There Parts I & II” and “Undefined.”

“Finis Initii” is available as a digital release on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About Chalice Sect

Chalice Sect is a Los Angeles darkwave trio. The band released its debut single, “Violet Grey,” on January 20, 2026, followed by “Silent Fever” that March. “Finis Initii,” issued September 25, 2026 as the band’s first EP, gathers the project’s new and previously released material from that period into a single release.

Press materials for “Finis Initii” cite Twin Tribes, Kontravoid, She Past Away and Molchat Doma as reference points for the band’s sound.

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