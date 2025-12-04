Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

KMFDM, the Hamburg-originating industrial rock and industrial metal group, will release their new studio album “Enemy” on 6 February 2026 via Metropolis Records on 2xLP, CD and digital formats. The album is already available as a Bandcamp pre-order, with the label confirming that the double vinyl edition ships around the release date and plays at 45 RPM.

The record is the band’s 24th full-length album and arrives two weeks before a previously announced European tour, which the band and label describe as almost sold out. A first single, “Oubliette”, is scheduled for release on 12 December 2025.

Conceptually speaking “Enemy” continues their long-running “Ultra Heavy Beat” concept with lyrics framed against social and political unrest.

The core line-up again centres on founder Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko and vocalist and co-writer Lucia Cifarelli, with long-time drummer Andy Selway on percussion. London-based guitarist Tidor Nieddu is introduced as the new six-string player. Also included in the line-up is Annabella Konietzko, whose live rendition of “Professional Killer” on the recent 40th anniversary tour is carried over into the studio context; she makes her songwriting debut on the track “Yoü”.

The album is issued shortly after “Let Go” (2024), which was KMFDM’s 23rd studio album and their first full-length of the band’s 40th anniversary year.

About KMFDM

KMFDM was founded in Hamburg in 1984 by Sascha Konietzko as a performance-art-driven industrial project that evolved into a full band. Early recordings such as “Opium” and the debut album “What Do You Know, Deutschland?” established a sound built around drum machines, sampling and noisy electronics before the group moved towards a more guitar-driven industrial rock and industrial metal approach.

The band’s line-up shifted frequently in its first decade, with key early contributors including drummer En Esch and vocalist/guitarist Raymond Watts. During the late 1980s and early 1990s KMFDM relocated to the United States and became part of the Chicago industrial scene alongside Ministry and related acts released by Wax Trax! Records. Albums like “Naïve”, “Money” and “Nihil” helped establish KMFDM internationally, with the song “Juke Joint Jezebel” appearing on the “Bad Boys” and “Mortal Kombat” soundtracks and bringing the group wider exposure.

After a run of albums on Wax Trax!/TVT, KMFDM initially disbanded in 1999 following the release of “Adios”. Konietzko and Tim Sköld continued as MDFMK, with Lucia Cifarelli joining that project before KMFDM was reactivated in 2002 with a revised line-up and a new label base at Metropolis Records. From “Attak” (2002) onward, the group has maintained a steady schedule of studio albums, live releases and remix collections, often issued jointly through Metropolis and the band’s own KMFDM imprint.

As of late 2025, the current KMFDM line-up comprises Sascha Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway and Tidor Nieddu, with Annabella Konietzko guesting on “Enemy”.

