Navazo previews debut LP with dark synthwave single ‘Presa’

Madrid-based musician and filmmaker NAVAZO has released “Presa“, a dark synthwave single that serves as the first preview of his forthcoming debut solo LP. The track introduces his solo project after the earlier work with rock band Nancy Hole.

The track was recorded and produced at Loup Bar in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid) between October 2024 and January 2025.

“Presa” is available as a digital single via the project’s Bandcamp page. The track is also present on major streaming platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, TIDAL and others.

About Navazo

This is the current solo project of Madrid musician and filmmaker Joss Navazo, known for combining dark synthwave, cinematic textures and visual storytelling. He debuted under this name with the digital single “Luciferina” in 2023, accompanied by a video, before moving into the darker synthwave territory of “Presa”.

Before this synthwave and darkwave project, he built a career in rock-oriented bands. He was part of Madrid hard rock group Nancy Hole, a quartet signed to the labels Lengua Armada and Pägana Records and releases such as “To Steal The Surfer’s Soul” (CD, 2003), “Black Swan” (CD album on Lengua Armada, 2005) and “Ángeles” (CD album on Pägana Records, 2009).

His brother, composer and guitarist Juan, later formed Juan Navazo Band, a rock project that blends 1990s rock and North American roots influences on its self-titled 2024 debut album. Earlier singles include “Todo Arde”, used as the main theme for the TV series “El Nudo”, and “Soñarte” featuring Erwan Jallais.

Joss shifted towards an electronic and cinematic approach with Navazo. “Luciferina” was released as a digital single in September 2023, with an accompanying video, followed by “Presa” which is clearly inspired by dark electropop, reminiscent of acts like Electro Spectre.

