August 10, 2026

Morphoex explores voice and language on ‘Méta Langages’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 10, 2026

Morphoex, the solo project of Isthmaël Baudry, released the album “Méta Langages” on January 6, 2026, recorded on tape at a farm studio in Normandy.

Morphoex "Méta Langages" album cover
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French solo project Morphoex released the album “Méta Langages” on January 6, 2026, a 12-track record built around voices, field recordings and synthesizers, recorded on magnetic tape at a farm studio in Normandy.

Morphoex’s ‘Méta Langages’ album

“Méta Langages” is the seventh full-length released under the Morphoex name and the first to be almost entirely sung. The album is a concept record centered on voice, transmission and language, running as a continuous, uninterrupted listen. It includes twelve tracks: “Vagues sidérales,” “Schizodrome,” “Méta langages,” “Listen to the New Noise,” “Reality Is False,” “Tnemetohcuhc,” “Confuse Science Illustration,” “Black and White Lines,” “Vengeance Is Silence,” “Kinshasa,” “Toniki” and “Après un cataclysme.” Music and words are by Isthmaël Baudry throughout, except for “Schizodrome,” composed by Zaäk Årandi. Urban and nature sounds were captured through field recording, and the vocal and synthesizer parts were recorded onto magnetic tape at a studio set up on a farm in Normandy’s Eure department. Cédric Moglia recorded and mastered the album.

About Morphoex

Morphoex is the solo project of French artist Isthmaël Baudry, based in Rouen. Baudry also sings in the post-punk band Spleen XXX and in the project Love in Cage, whose track appeared in a Side-Line compilation. “Méta Langages” is Morphoex’s seventh album under the project name and its first mostly-sung release, following earlier releases including “An Imaginary Being.”

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