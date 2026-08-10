Morphoex explores voice and language on ‘Méta Langages’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French solo project Morphoex released the album “Méta Langages” on January 6, 2026, a 12-track record built around voices, field recordings and synthesizers, recorded on magnetic tape at a farm studio in Normandy.

<a href="https://morphoex.bandcamp.com/album/m-ta-langages" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Méta Langages by MORPHOEX</a>

Morphoex’s ‘Méta Langages’ album

“Méta Langages” is the seventh full-length released under the Morphoex name and the first to be almost entirely sung. The album is a concept record centered on voice, transmission and language, running as a continuous, uninterrupted listen. It includes twelve tracks: “Vagues sidérales,” “Schizodrome,” “Méta langages,” “Listen to the New Noise,” “Reality Is False,” “Tnemetohcuhc,” “Confuse Science Illustration,” “Black and White Lines,” “Vengeance Is Silence,” “Kinshasa,” “Toniki” and “Après un cataclysme.” Music and words are by Isthmaël Baudry throughout, except for “Schizodrome,” composed by Zaäk Årandi. Urban and nature sounds were captured through field recording, and the vocal and synthesizer parts were recorded onto magnetic tape at a studio set up on a farm in Normandy’s Eure department. Cédric Moglia recorded and mastered the album.

About Morphoex

Morphoex is the solo project of French artist Isthmaël Baudry, based in Rouen. Baudry also sings in the post-punk band Spleen XXX and in the project Love in Cage, whose track appeared in a Side-Line compilation. “Méta Langages” is Morphoex’s seventh album under the project name and its first mostly-sung release, following earlier releases including “An Imaginary Being.”

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)