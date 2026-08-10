Sorrow Stories releases ‘So Sick’ with Christopher Hall

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Sorrow Stories, the project of UK artist Tina Forlorn, has released “So Sick”, her second collaboration with Christopher Hall of Stabbing Westward and The Dreaming, leading up to a full-length album planned for next year.

Sorrow Stories and Christopher Hall’s ‘So Sick’

“So Sick” follows “Too Early [with Christopher Hall],” the pair’s first joint release, which came out on April 3, 2026, as an EP featuring remixes from Bow Ever Down, Null Device and Allie Frost. “So Sick” is described as the second track in the ongoing collaboration between Forlorn and Hall, with further material building toward a joint album.

About Sorrow Stories

Sorrow Stories is the project of UK artist Tina Forlorn, who writes, sings, produces, mixes and masters her own music across dark electro, darkwave, synthpop, EBM, industrial, alt-acoustic and soundtrack styles. Forlorn has self-released her work through Bandcamp since around 2009, after starting out with acoustic demos before moving into electronic production. Her soundtrack work includes music for the horror film “Swap,” released through Epic Pictures, and the short film “Tamesis Trilogy 1” with director Dennis Da Silva, which won the Jean-Luc Godard award for best experimental short in 2020. Sorrow Stories has previously collaborated with Aiboforcen on the 2024 album “Between Noise and Silence” and related EPs, with Aesthetische on the 2021 EP “Overflow,” and with Psy’Aviah on the “Bittersweet” album and its “Healing” and “Still Healing” EPs. Forlorn is currently working with Christopher Hall of Stabbing Westward and The Dreaming on new joint material, of which “So Sick” is the second release following April 2026’s “Too Early” EP.

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