KMFDM releases ‘Enemy (Inhalt Geld ’88 Remix)’

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KMFDM released the single “Enemy (Inhalt Geld ’88 Remix)” on Metropolis Records on 7 August 2026. The single reworks the title track of the industrial rock band’s album “Enemy,” released in February 2026, and is streaming via ffm.to/mqxraqy and on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://kmfdm.bandcamp.com/album/enemy-inhalt-geld-88-remix" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Enemy (Inhalt Geld ’88 Remix) by KMFDM</a>

The remix comes from producer Matia Simovich, who records as Inhalt and owns Infinite Power Studios in Los Angeles. Simovich has previously worked as co-writer and/or producer with Peter Baumann of Tangerine Dream, Boy Harsher, Nitzer Ebb, Patriarchy and Madeline Goldstein. “KMFDM were a teenage instruction manual on how to arrange a song and subvert the status quo, all packaged under an ultra heavy beat,” Simovich stated.

On the remix itself, Simovich commented: “I spent a whirlwind week putting the original song to the dancefloor, aided by an amazing polyphonic modular synthesizer but mixing to analog tape. I hope this remix lands with KMFDM fans new and old. It’s part dubby in the ‘UAIOE’ way, part Zappa in the ‘MONEY’ way, but all KMFDM attitude under the INHALT lens.” The comparisons reference KMFDM’s 1989 album “UAIÖE” and 1992 album “Money.”

“Enemy (Inhalt Geld ’88 Remix)” is Simovich’s second KMFDM rework. He previously remixed the album track “Yoü” as “Yoü (Inhalt Kunst ’93 Remix),” released in April 2026 and streaming at ffm.to/youmix. The “Enemy” album was previewed with the songs “Oubliette” and its title track as singles and received positive reviews on release.

About KMFDM

KMFDM began in Paris in 1984 as a performance art project between Sascha Konietzko and German multimedia artist Udo Sturm. Konietzko, joined by drummer En Esch and vocalist Raymond Watts, recorded the band’s earliest material in Germany before relocating to Chicago, where KMFDM signed to the industrial label Wax Trax! Records and built its reputation through the late 1980s and 1990s with albums including “UAIÖE” (1989) and “Money” (1992). Konietzko is the only member to appear on every KMFDM release. Vocalist Lucia Cifarelli, Konietzko’s wife, joined the band’s lineup around the turn of the 2000s, and KMFDM has released through Metropolis Records for its more recent output. The band’s current lineup features Konietzko, Cifarelli and drummer Andy Selway, with contributions from Tidor Nieddu and Annabella Konietzko – daughter of Sascha Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli – on the “Enemy” album. “Enemy,” released in February 2026, was followed by the “Yoü (Inhalt Kunst ’93 Remix)” single in April 2026 and now by “Enemy (Inhalt Geld ’88 Remix)” in August 2026, both reworked by producer Matia Simovich (Inhalt).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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