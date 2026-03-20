KMFDM – Enemy (Digital/CD Album – Metropolis Records)

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KMFDM—one can truly speak of a phenomenon within the Electro/Industrial scene. Active for over four decades, the band now delivers its 24th album with “Enemy.” Sascha Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli are once again joined by Andy Selway, alongside new addition, guitarist Tidor Nieddu. Also worth noting is the debut of Annabella Konietzko, who lends her voice to one of the tracks.

“Enemy” remains instantly recognizable to KMFDM fans, thanks to the band’s signature balance between crushing guitars and commanding electronic elements. Whether labeled Industrial, Electro-Rock, or simply KMFDM’s own ‘free-style’, the band continues to cultivate a sound that is uniquely theirs. The tracks are heavy and uncompromising, while also serving as a reaction to the harsh realities of the modern world. This intensity is further reflected in the driven, passionate, and often furious vocal delivery—now featuring a stronger presence of female vocals. At the same time, the album offers a few surprises: moments where KMFDM ventures into Dub territory, a track where the synth work feels like a clear nod to Gary Numan, and another that flirts with the sound of Lords Of Acid.

Above all, KMFDM remains a band without compromise—idiosyncratic, bold, and consistently engaging. “Enemy” delivers several standout moments, making it easy to overlook its weaker tracks. (Rating:8).

Listen to “L’Etat”:

https://kmfdm.bandcamp.com/track/letat

Related newsKMFDM postpone 2026 European tour, will still release 'Enemy' I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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