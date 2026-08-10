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US industrial metal band Black Magnet will play its first-ever Belgium show at Magasin 4 in Brussels on September 8, 2026, as part of the band’s first European tour.

Tour dates for Black Magnet

September 8, 2026 – Magasin 4, Brussels, Belgium

Black Magnet plays industrial metal built on distortion, repetition and mechanized rhythm, citing Godflesh, Ministry and Nine Inch Nails among its reference points. The band will perform material from across its catalog on the tour alongside new, previously unreleased material making its live debut. The Brussels show is part of the band’s debut run of European dates.

<a href="https://blckmgnt.bandcamp.com/album/megamantra-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Megamantra by Black Magnet</a>

About Black Magnet

Black Magnet started as the solo project of Midwestern US musician James Hammontree and has since expanded into a trio with the addition of Jared Branson and Ryne Bratcher, who also play with All Your Sisters, Destroyer Destroyer and Greg Puciato. The band released two albums through 20 Buck Spin before signing with Federal Prisoner, the label co-founded by artist Jesse Draxler and Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Better Lovers, for its third album, “Megamantra,” released July 25, 2025. “Megamantra” was recorded at Earth Analogue Studio, engineered and mixed by Sanford Parker, mastered by Vlado Meller, and features additional synthesizers and background vocals by Eric Gorman. Black Magnet has toured as support for 3Teeth, Code Orange and Author & Punisher, and now returns to the road for its first European tour, which brings the band to Brussels for the first time on September 8, 2026.

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