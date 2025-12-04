Devil-M return with Greek myth album ‘Titanomachie’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German industrial metal quartet Devil-M have released their fourth album “Titanomachie” on 30 November 2025 via Danse Macabre, available in digital, CD and vinyl formats.

The new Devil-M record tells a continuous story centred on the Titans of Greek mythology, charting their vengeance and downfall in a closed narrative arc. The concept also exists as a written short story and as an audiobook, both tied directly to the album’s track sequence and themes. The illustrated “Titanomachie” artbook is limited to 50 copies, containing 48 pages with the full story and lyrics plus a download code for the album.

“Titanomachie” combines the band’s trademark guitar-driven industrial metal with electronic textures and soundtrack-style ambience. The whole was mixed by Elmar Schmidt of Centhron who also delivered additional guitar, with mastering handled by Kristof Bathory of Dawn of Ashes.

<a href="https://devil-m.bandcamp.com/album/titanomachie" rel="noopener">TITANOMACHIE by Devil-M</a>

The first single from the new Devil-M album was “Komplex” which also got a video release, while “Olympus Ardet” previously appeared as a digital single and lyric video.

About Devil-M

Devil-M formed in 2009 in Emden, Germany, as an industrial metal project that later developed into a full band. Over time the group relocated and now operates out of Bremen.

Current line-up info of Devil-M lists Max Meyer (vocals, percussion), Rotny Ramirez (bass), Void (guitar, backing vocals) and Julian Hemken (drums, programming). Earlier line-ups included several additional members on guitar, keyboards and backing vocals during the project’s formative years.

The early Devil-M album “Kannst Du sterben” appeared in 2011, followed by “Revenge of the Antichrist” in 2014, initially released through Meth-Media and later made available digitally via Bandcamp and streaming services.

In January 2017 Devil-M issued “Hollow Earth” through darkTunes Music Group, appearing on CD and later on vinyl. Devil-M then signed with Danse Macabre for “Astharat,” released on 28 February 2020 in CD, vinyl and digital editions. A companion release, “Embryogötter,” followed later in 2020 as a remix-driven extension of the “Astharat” material.

