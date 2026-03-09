Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Jah Wobble and Jon Klein have unveiled “Who Wins?” as the second preview from their joint album “Automated Paradise“, due March 27, 2026 via Dimple Discs. The record has eight tracks and is currently available to pre-order in digital form on Bandcamp. A CD and transparent vinyl edition (limited to 800 copies) will be available as well. A signed white-label vinyl edition limited to 10 copies is available via Bandcamp.

The duo describe the track as part of a broader post-punk set formed by distrust, overload, and political tension. Klein says “Who Wins?” is “a good old protest song, pointing fingers and making a racket,” while Wobble calls the material “Proper post punk. Angry and humorous.” The album follows their earlier collaborations “Metal Box – Rebuilt In Dub” from 2021 and “A Brief History Of Now”, released in August 2023.

<a href="https://wardle.bandcamp.com/album/automated-paradise" rel="noopener">Automated Paradise by Jah Wobble</a>

The earlier single “Fading Away” is already available as well.

The album features John Tian Chi Wardle, Gilberto Giannacchi, and Izumi Karaage on drums, Keiko Yamazaki on backing vocals on “Fading Away”, and Anthony Hopkins on guitar and keyboards on “Read Between The Lines”.

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart tour dates 2026

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart have also announced UK dates for the new album. The currently listed schedule includes:

Mar. 28 BUTLIN’S SKEGNESS – Shiine On Weekender 2026

Apr. 02 WIMBORNE MINSTER – Tivoli Theatre

Apr. 03 TOTNES – Barrel House

Apr. 04 CARDIFF – Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr. 10 STOKE ON TRENT – Artisan Tap

Apr. 11 DARWEN – Library Theatre

Apr. 25 GWYNEDD – Neuadd Ogwen

May 15 CAMBERLEY – Login Lounge

May 30 LYME REGIS – Marine Theatre

About Jah Wobble and Jon Klein

Born John Joseph Wardle in Stepney, East London, Jah Wobble emerged in 1978 as the original bassist of Public Image Ltd and played on the group’s first two albums before leaving in 1980. He then built a long solo and collaborative career, formed Invaders of the Heart in 1982, and got back in the picture with “Rising Above Bedlam”, the 1991 album that was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

At Side-Line we have been following Jah Wobble for years with articles on the 2016 “Cosmic Love” video, the 2017 album “The Usual Suspects“, the 2018 Worldcup single “England (Your Time Is Now)“, the 2018 Jah Wobble & Momo release “Magrhebi Jazz“, and the 2019 Bill Laswell collaboration “Realm Of Spells“.

Jon Klein was born in Bristol in 1960. He first played in Europeans, then co-founded Specimen and helped launch London’s Batcave club before joining Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1987. He remained with the band until 1994 and played on “Peepshow”, “Superstition”, and “The Rapture”. Later work included sessions and production for artists such as Talvin Singh, Sinéad O’Connor, Shriekback, and Fangoria through his Ground Control studio operation.

We previously covered Klein and Wobble’s 2023 version of “Monitor” for the tribute set “Spellbound – A Tribute To Siouxsie & The Banshees“, then the 2024 Horace Andy and Jah Wobble collaboration “One Love”, which was recorded for the album “Timeless Roots” with production by Klein.

Together, Wobble and Klein first teamed up for “Metal Box – Rebuilt In Dub” in 2021, followed by “A Brief History Of Now” in 2023. “Automated Paradise” is the third full-length release and their first duo album for Dimple Discs.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)