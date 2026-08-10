Laibach’s ‘Die Kanone’ with Bijelo Dugme gets its first physical release via Matrix Music Arhiv on October 30, 2026, on vinyl and CD with new remixes.

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Slovenian industrial group Laibach will give “Die Kanone”, its collaboration with Bijelo Dugme, a first physical release on October 30, 2026, via Matrix Music Arhiv (MMA), distributed through Audioglobe. The release comes on two vinyl editions and a digipak CD, and follows the digital-only single Laibach issued via Mute in July 2025.

“Die Kanone” reworks “Top” (“The Cannon”), the first single Bijelo Dugme released in 1974, recast by Laibach in German for a collaboration initiated by Bijelo Dugme founder and songwriter Goran Bregović to mark that band’s 50th anniversary. The October 30 release adds the track’s Slovenian-language version, “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala” (“I’ll Aim My Cannon at You, My Little One”), together with previously unreleased remixes by German industrial and EBM act Die Krupps, UK producer the Lincolnshire Poacher, and Slovenian-Croatian electronic duo Black Dot. Both the German and Slovenian versions are being made available on a physical format for the first time.

The vinyl LP is issued in a limited green edition and a standard black edition, both carrying the same six tracks: “Die Kanone”, “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala”, the Die Krupps remix, the Lincolnshire Poacher mix, the Black Dot version, and a live recording of “Die Kanone” performed with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra at the Ljubljana Opera. The CD, released as a digipak, carries all six tracks plus two exclusive bonus cuts not available on vinyl: a live version of “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala” recorded at the same Ljubljana Opera performance, and a karaoke version of “Die Kanone”.

‘Die Kanone’ tracklist across formats

Vinyl LP (green and black editions):

A1 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – 3:03

A2 “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala (I’ll Aim My Cannon at You, My Little One)” – 3:01

A3 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – Die Krupps remix – 3:41

B1 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – the Lincolnshire Poacher mix – 5:18

B2 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – Black Dot version – 4:34

B3 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – live at the Opera with RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra – 3:05

Digipak CD:

01 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – 3:03

02 “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala (I’ll Aim My Cannon at You, My Little One)” – 3:01

03 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – Die Krupps remix – 3:41

04 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – the Lincolnshire Poacher mix – 5:18

05 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – Black Dot version – 4:34

06 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – live at the Opera with RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra – 3:05

07 “S topom te bom ciljal moja mala (I’ll Aim My Cannon at You, My Little One)” – live at the Opera – 2:51

08 “Die Kanone (The Cannon)” – karaoke version – 2:52

About Laibach

Laibach was formed in 1980 in Trbovlje, Slovenia, then part of Yugoslavia, by Dejan Knez, Milan Fras, Ervin Markošek and Ivan Novak. The group positioned itself from the outset as a multimedia collective, pairing martial industrial sound with provocative imagery, performance art and sociopolitical critique, and later became the musical wing of the Neue Slowenische Kunst art collective. After early cassette releases, Laibach’s debut album appeared on ŠKUC ROPOT in 1985. International attention followed a signing to Mute Records, which released “Opus Dei” in 1987, featuring reworkings of Queen’s “One Vision” and the Austrian national anthem “Geburt einer Nation”.

Laibach has maintained a steady release pace since, with albums including “NATO” (1994), “Volk” (2006) and “Spectre” (2014), and has worked with symphonic ensembles and experimental artists on projects such as “Also sprach Zarathustra” and, more recently, “Alamut” with A/Political. In 2015, Laibach became the first Western band to perform in North Korea. The group’s 2026 studio album “Musick” was released via Mute earlier this year, following a 2026 European tour. The current lineup includes Milan Fras, Ivan Novak, Luka Jamnik and Rok Lopatič.

Laibach initiated its collaboration with Bijelo Dugme – the Sarajevo rock band founded by Goran Bregović in 1974 whose original 1974 single “Top” is reworked on “Die Kanone” – at Bregović’s request, to mark Bijelo Dugme’s 50th anniversary. The two acts first released “Die Kanone” digitally via Mute and Classic Records in July 2025. The October 30, 2026 release on Matrix Music Arhiv brings the collaboration to vinyl and CD for the first time, adding the Slovenian-language version and three new remixes alongside a live recording made with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra at the Ljubljana Opera.

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