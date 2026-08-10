California electronic artist Soft Vein will release his third album “All We’ve Known of Heaven” on September 4, 2026 through Artoffact Records.

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Soft Vein, the California-based electronic project of Justin Chamberlain, will release his third studio album, “All We’ve Known of Heaven,” on September 4, 2026 through Artoffact Records. The album arrives on a limited dark blue vinyl LP and on CD in a jewel box with booklet, alongside digital and streaming formats.

Soft Vein bring a sound that mixes synthpop and sophisti-pop, with lush synthesizers, sparkling guitars and melodic vocals set against themes of nostalgia, romance, homesickness, personal growth and change. “All We’ve Known of Heaven” is co-produced by Soft Vein and Andrea Mantione of Nuovo Testamento, mixed by Chamberlain himself, and mastered by Jason Corbett of ACTORS at Jacknife Sound in Vancouver. Saxophonist Rachel Mazer guests on two tracks. The eight-track album runs “Another Summer,” “Chekhov,” “Learning to Talk,” “Proof of Life,” “White Towers (White Shores),” “Forgetting You,” “Living in Liminal Spaces” and the title track, “All We’ve Known of Heaven.”

<a href="https://softvein.bandcamp.com/album/all-weve-known-of-heaven" target="_blank" rel="noopener">All We’ve Known of Heaven by Soft Vein</a>

Soft Vein’s title-track video for ‘All We’ve Known of Heaven’

Chamberlain shared an official video for “All We’ve Known of Heaven,” directed by Sydney Mills with cinematography by Cameron Dunbar.

About Soft Vein

Soft Vein is the solo electronic project of Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Justin Chamberlain. The project broke into the Los Angeles darkwave scene with a pair of early singles before signing to Artoffact Records and releasing its debut album, “Pressed in Glass,” in October 2023. Chamberlain followed with the second album, “Through Blinds,” in January 2025 and the EP “From Another Room” in June 2025, alongside the singles “Chekhov” and “All We’ve Known of Heaven” earlier in 2026. “All We’ve Known of Heaven,” due September 4, 2026, marks Soft Vein’s third full-length and was recorded during winter 2025/2026 at Seahorse Sound in Los Angeles and Jacknife Sound in Vancouver.

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