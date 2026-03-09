March 9, 2026

Balduvian Bears – Ursine (Digital EP – darkTunes Music Group)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 9, 2026

Balduvian Bears had a fairly productive 2025 and kicked off the year with this EP featuring six new songs.

The influences and overall format remain instantly recognizable: extremely short tracks that clearly continue to draw from the seemingly inexhaustible inspiration of the ’80s. The sound sits somewhere between Electro-Pop and Dark-Wave—a blend of synthesizers and guitar-driven textures. These songs aren’t true dancefloor stompers, but they are generally pleasant to listen to—except for the final two tracks, which come across as somewhat uninspired.

Balduvian Bears always leaves me wanting more without ever truly disappointing me. Still, I can’t help but feel that this project holds even greater potential than what is fully realized here. (Rating:6½).


Listen to “Regret”:

https://balduvianbears.bandcamp.com/track/regret

