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Ayria, the Toronto electro-pop, EBM and futurepop project of Jennifer Parkin, will release the album “13 Stitches” on October 2, 2026 through Artoffact Records. The 13-track digital and CD release ships on Compact Disc in a jewel box with an 8-page booklet of photography and in a limited deluxe CD box with bonus postcards and stickers; the vinyl LP, pressed on solid pink, carries an 11-track cut, “11 Stitches,” made to fit the format, with the full 13-track album included as a digital download.

Ayria bring an EBM and futurepop sound that mixes stomping electronic rhythms with pop hooks and personal, confrontational lyrics, and Parkin describes “13 Stitches” as a record of personal rebirth. The album was produced and mastered by Sebastian R. Komor at Xenomorph Production Studio, with additional contributions from Komor and Joe Byer of v01d. Its tracklist runs “Feeding Your Monsters,” “Turn of the Tide,” “Not My First Time,” “Long Gone,” “Vicious World,” “Manic,” “Antihero,” “Trickle Truth,” “Don’t Ever Touch Me Again,” “Overturn,” “We’re Not Relevant,” “Mr. Morals” and “Turn Into Gold.” The vinyl edition omits “We’re Not Relevant” and “Turn Into Gold” to fit the format.

<a href="https://ayria.bandcamp.com/album/13-stitches" target="_blank" rel="noopener">13 Stitches by Ayria</a>

Ayria’s ‘Vicious World’ single ahead of ’13 Stitches’

Ayria shared “Vicious World” as the lead single from “13 Stitches,” with an official video pairing the track’s EBM stomp and repetition with dark, visceral visuals.

About Ayria

Ayria is the project of Toronto musician Jennifer Parkin, formed in 2003. Her debut album, “Debris,” followed later that year, with “My Revenge on the World” and “Flicker” in 2005, “Hearts for Bullets” on Alfa Matrix in 2008, “Plastic Makes Perfect” in 2013 and “Paper Dolls” in 2016, the last of which Side-Line covered as it was announced on CD, 2CD and fuchsia vinyl after the single “Feed Her to the Wolves.” Parkin discussed her approach to songwriting and production in a 2016 interview with Side-Line, and toured North America and the UK alongside Inertia that same year. Ayria signed to Artoffact Records in 2020 and most recently released the “Vicious World” EP, which Side-Line reviewed, ahead of “13 Stitches,” due October 2, 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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