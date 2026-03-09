Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The dark electronic rock act The Noise Who Runs previews the forthcoming album “RE: GEN X” with two clips: the new single “Bang Bang” and the earlier “The Bodies Are Under The Bus Again”, which was released on December 19, 2025. “RE: GEN X” follows on May 8, 2026.

The Noise Who Runs’s Ian Pickering (Sneaker Pimps) says: “Bang Bang is a day in the life of a typical 21st Century employee. The verses are the day to day reality, the mundane grind of routine for little reward, struggling against soaring costs and stagnant wages, watching idiots with fortunes dictate the agenda for destroying, first, the post-war dream, and second, the entire planet on which we depend.”

Pickering adds that album is “a reply to my own generation,” and that it addresses what Generation X “stayed silent for” and what it failed to protect when it mattered.

About The Noise Who Runs

The Noise Who Runs is the Lille, France-based project launched in 2019 by Ian Pickering, who moved there from Hartlepool in north-east England in 2016. The Anglo-French outfit formed by Pickering with guitarist Felipe Goes, is the continuation of writing and recording ideas that had been developing for years before the name arrived. Pickering has said the project name came from the literal English rendering of the Lille restaurant name “O Bruit Qui Cour”, a phrase he associated with the direction the material had taken after settling in France.

Pickering is from Hartlepool in north-east England and has longstanding writing credits with Sneaker Pimps, Front Line Assembly (“Echoes” and “Wake Up the Coma”), Transporter, Valerie Renay, Horrorfall and his 2014 solo album “Left Handed Tendencies”.

Live plans for the project were interrupted by the 2020 pandemic, so the project moved forward through recordings instead. During that period, The Noise Who Runs released the two EPs “The First of Two Sides of a Double-Headed Coin” and “The Other Side of the Same Double-Headed Coin”. They were followed by the four-track EP “High Time in Lo-Fi” on March 6, 2022, the EP “These Will Be Your Gods” in January 2023, the single “Beautiful Perhaps” in February 2023, “Takes A Long Cold Look And Then The Kitchen Sink” in March 2023, and the 14-track debut album “Preteretrospective” on April 21, 2023.

That very productive debut period was followed by more standalone releases. At Side-Line we covered the May 2023 single “New York To L.A. In 2-And-A-Half Minutes“, the November 2023 single “Tune Out, Turn Off, Drop In“, and the January 12, 2024 EP “Come and Join the Beautiful Army“.

“Mars Attached” was released in December 2023 and “Come and Join the Beautiful Army” in January 2024 followed by “The Bodies Are Under The Bus Again” in December 2025 and “Bang Bang” in March 2026. The second album “RE:GENX” is expected for May 8, 2026.

