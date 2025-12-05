Halovox releases industrial single “First Bite”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

US electronic project halovox has released the new digital single “First Bite“. The track appears as the first completely new halovox material of late 2025 and is available via Bandcamp and selected digital platforms, following the earlier 2025 single “Crashing Lights“.

“First Bite” continues Frank J. Freda’s halovox blend of synthpop, industrial and dark electronic songwriting, but steers closer to his industrial influences. Freda links the song’s sound to early Nine Inch Nails and to his recent cover of “Shame” for the Nitzer Ebb tribute compilation “Let Your Body Learn (A tribute to Nitzer Ebb)”.

Explaining the concept behind the track, Freda says: “This is a song about transformation and giving yourself permission to change. It’s about the struggle within to let go of your preconceived notions about who you are. You don’t have to define yourself by who you were or what you did in the past. You can be whoever you envision yourself to be. You just have to be hungry enough to take that first big bite. Musically, this track leans more towards my favorite industrial influences, especially Nine Inch Nails and their debut album. I started working on ‘First Bite’ at the same time I produced a cover of ‘Shame’ for the Nitzer Ebb tribute album, ‘Let Your Body Learn’, and that also played a part in shaping the song’s sound and attitude.”

The song had already appeared in halovox’s 2024 live setlists under its working form before this studio release.

About halovox

Halovox is the electronic project of vocalist, songwriter and producer Frank J. Freda, founded in 2003 in the United States after his departure from the synthpop band Brand New Idol. Based in New Jersey and the wider New York area, Freda built halovox around melodic electronic songwriting influenced by 1980s alternative and industrial pioneers such as Depeche Mode, Camouflage, Front 242, Nitzer Ebb and early Nine Inch Nails.

Before founding halovox, Freda released early material on mp3.com under the name Deep Freeze and became lead vocalist of Brand New Idol, whose album “Still Beautiful Falling Apart” appeared in 2001. In 2002 he also contributed lyrics and vocals to the Simulator project’s debut album “Enter The Unknown”. The first official halovox production followed in 2003 with a remix for The Echoing Green’s single “Fall Awake”.

Halovox released the self-titled debut album “Halovox” in 2004, produced and mixed with Jon Witte at Music Machine Studio in Hackensack, New Jersey, with mastering also by Witte. The second full-length “Everybody Lies” arrived in 2012, consolidating Freda’s mix of synthpop and industrial-leaning electronics. Subsequent digital releases included tracks such as “Mask”, “Miss Wrong”, “Mr. Wrong” and “Stalker”.

The EP “Scarlet Moon” (2023) and the 20th-anniversary EP “20th” (2024) were followed in 2025 by the collaborative single “Crashing Lights” featuring The Black Star Experiment.

Freda has an extensive history as a remixer and contributor to various compilations. Early in the project’s life he remixed Provision for A Different Drum and appeared on the label’s “State of Synthpop” compilation. Later credits include remixes and collaborations with artists such as Tenderlash, The Mystic Underground, Flying Dark, Vaylon, Provision and The Echoing Green.

The project also contributed to the Camouflage tribute compilation “The Great Compliment“.

