State of Anguish release new single “Unpreferred”

Norwegian synthpop / futurepop duo State of Anguish release their new single “Unpreferred” today, 5 December 2025, via Town And Towers Records, marking their first new material since the 2024 debut album “The Silence Before The Storm”.

“Unpreferred” continues the melodic, club-ready futurepop sound the band established on their debut full-length. The single arrives shortly before the band’s next live appearance at Kulturzentrum Bunte Welt in Cottbus, Germany, where State of Anguish perform on 13 December 2025 as part of a Depeche Mode Party line-up with Zynic, Pseudokrupp Project and Channel East.

About State of Anguish

State of Anguish are a two-piece Norwegian synthpop / futurepop band from Halden, Norway, formed in 2023 by childhood friends Egil Thomas Hansen and Kim Lunner. Hansen is known as composer and founding member of Supercraft and for his solo project ETH, while Lunner works as a drummer, electronic producer and solo artist under his own name.

The project emerged when Lunner, then working on solo material, invited Hansen to handle vocals on a track; the collaboration led to the first State of Anguish single “ImPerfect” in 2023, released digitally via Town And Towers Records.

On 29 November 2024, State of Anguish released their debut album “The Silence Before The Storm” via Town And Towers Records. The ten-track record, featuring songs such as “A Dream Of What Could Be”, “Failure”, “On My Way Back Down”, “I Stand With You” and “If Only”.

<a href="https://stateofanguish.bandcamp.com/album/the-silence-before-the-storm" rel="noopener">The Silence Before The Storm by State Of Anguish</a>

