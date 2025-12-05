Assemblage 23 – Null (Digital/CD/Vinyl – Metropolis Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Tom Shear will forever be associated with the rise of Future-Pop, even if the term itself has faded significantly over the years. With his long-running project Assemblage 23, Shear has always carved out his own space in the Electronic landscape. He also tends to take his time between releases, and “Null” arrives a full five years after its predecessor, “Mourn”.

Musically, Assemblage 23 continues to occupy a distinctive position somewhere between Electro-Pop and EBM—a zone he shares with artists like Rotersand, who similarly possess a strong, unmistakable sonic identity. The tracks on “Null” are meticulously constructed, building toward choruses that erupt with emotional and melodic force. The album manages to feel both airborne and aggressive, a combination that gives it remarkable dynamic tension.

Some songs come across as raw, slightly unpolished, yet they’re simultaneously refined with subtle production nuances and finely crafted effects. And, of course, there’s Tom Shear’s charismatic voice, which continues to carry a rare emotional weight within this genre.

“Null” is a record with soul—but also with grit and power. It reaffirms Assemblage 23’s status as one of the leading and most enduringly relevant acts in its genre. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Overthrow”:

https://assemblage23.bandcamp.com/track/overthrow

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer.

