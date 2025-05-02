Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American electronic artist Halovox released a new single titled “Crashing Lights” on April 18, 2025, in collaboration with The Black Star Experiment. The track is available via Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms. The release follows Halovox’s earlier works including the 2023 EP “Scarlet Moon”.

“Crashing Lights” merges Halovox’s synthpop and industrial sound with the atmospheric and melodic stylings of The Black Star Experiment. The song originated from a concept developed during sessions for Halovox’s second album “Everybody Lies”, according to frontman Frank Freda. The original song, titled “Blood On The Windshield”, remained incomplete until Freda heard an instrumental by The Black Star Experiment that rekindled the idea.

Freda explained, “When I heard the instrumental ‘Crashing Lights’ by The Black Star Experiment, I immediately fell in love with its dreamy atmosphere. I remembered the lyrics from ‘Blood On The Windshield’ and thought they might fit.” The collaboration led to a newly arranged version, with final mixing by The Black Star Experiment. Cover art was provided by Tenderlash.

About Halovox and The Black Star Experiment

Halovox is the project of Frank J. Freda, formed in 2003 in the United States. The act blends electronic, synthpop, and industrial elements. Halovox has released albums including “Halovox” (2004), “Everybody Lies” (2012), and the EP “Scarlet Moon” (2023). Freda has also contributed remixes for artists such as Tenderlash, The Mystic Underground, Flying Dark, Vaylon, Provision, and The Echoing Green.

The Black Star Experiment is based in Connecticut and explores dark, atmospheric, and melodic electronic soundscapes.

