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London-based, Australian-born electronic producer, songwriter and DJ HAAi released her third studio album “DIGITiSE” on October 9 via Mute, on vinyl, CD and digitally. The release arrived alongside a video for “Talking Walls,” a collaboration with producer Skybreak and the Colombian children’s choir Cantoalegre.

<a href="https://haai.bandcamp.com/album/digitise" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DIGITiSE by HAAi</a>

“DIGITiSE” runs to ten tracks: “RE-HUMANiSE” (feat. Kaiden Ford and ILA), “Printerlude,” “Ignition” (feat. Echonomist), “Depth Perception,” “DIGITiSE” (feat. Pat Alvarez), “Technology,” “HUMANiSE Radio,” “THANK U,” “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” (feat. James Massiah) and “HAAi x Skybreak ‘Talking Walls'” (feat. Cantoalegre). The album follows 2025’s “HUMANiSE,” reusing the same closing choir motif on its opening track, and brings in new collaborators Echonomist and Skybreak alongside returning contributors Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Massiah and Kaiden Ford. HAAi described “DIGITiSE” as “HUMANiSE’s” “bigger, ravey sibling,” adding: “DIGITiSE holds the hand of HUMANiSE and walks it to the club.”

‘Talking Walls’ brings in a children’s choir from Medellín

HAAi calls “Talking Walls” “one to hug your mates to at the festival.” Cantoalegre, a children’s choir founded in Medellín, Colombia, in 1984, supplies the vocals alongside Skybreak, the production project of New York and London-raised artist Jack Ramsay. HAAi traces the collaboration to a festival booking in Colombia earlier this year: “I’ve had the fortune of playing in Colombia, and more specifically Medellín, many times. It’s a place I hold very dear to my heart. I was there in January to play a festival and felt the urge to reach out about working with a local kids’ choir. Within two hours of having this thought, I was speaking with the principal of Cantoalegre about what I wanted to do. I’ve worked with different choirs across my last two albums, so it was really exciting to be working with new voices in a city I love so much. There was something about hearing the lyrics through the voices of the next generation that gave the words so much more hope and meaning. It’s an experience I will never forget, and I’m so proud of what we made.”

On the album as a whole, HAAi said: “I’ve spent so many hours in clubs – on the dance floor and in the booth – and I really wanted to put that into this new album.” Visuals for the campaign are led by Martin Falck, whose past credits include Fever Ray, The Knife and Icona Pop.

HAAi marks the release with an all-night, open-to-close set at EartH in London on October 31, staged with production and set design by Playbody, and a ten-hour marathon set at Refuge in New York on October 18. She has also announced an Australian tour with The Avalanches for March 2027. Confirmed dates:

9 Oct – Geneva (CH), Electron Festival

10 Oct – Manchester (UK), IPC, b2b with DJ Seinfeld, The Warehouse Project

16 Oct – San Francisco, CA (US), Dom Dolla support b2b DJ Seinfeld at Cow Palace

17 Oct – Miami, FL (US), iiiPoints Festival

18 Oct – New York, NY (US), Open to Close, Refuge

22 Oct – Manchester (UK), 20 Years of the Warehouse Project

23 Oct – Amsterdam (NL), b2b Adiel, Audio Obscura x Raw Factory

24 Oct – Galway (IE), Heineken Greenlight

25 Oct – Athens (GR), b2b Romy, Eden

31 Oct – London (UK), HAAi All Night at EartH

20 Nov – Brighton (UK), Concorde 2

21 Nov – Manchester (UK), Depot Mayfield

27 Nov – Los Angeles, CA (US), Time Warp

28 Nov – San Francisco, CA (US), The Great Northern

3 Dec – Miami (US), b2b Salute, Raw Cuts, The Ground

18 Dec – Bristol (UK), b2b Special Request, Mastery x Glade at Prospect

15 Jan 2027 – Johannesburg (ZA), Fabric at Truth Club

16 Jan 2027 – Cape Town (ZA), Castle of Good Hope

19 Feb 2027 – Paris (FR), Polari at FVTVR

5 March 2027 – Melbourne (AU), Royal Botanic Gardens, with The Avalanches

6 March 2027 – Brisbane (AU), On The Banks, with The Avalanches

7 March 2027 – Sydney (AU), Sydney Opera House, with The Avalanches

About HAAi

HAAi is the stage name of Teneil Throssell, a producer, songwriter and DJ who grew up in Karratha, Western Australia, before moving to the UK to play guitar in the psychedelic rock duo Dark Bells. She began DJing after that band split and held a two-year residency at the London club Phonox from late 2016.

Her debut EP, “Systems Up, Windows Down,” came out on Mute on November 14, 2019. The label released her debut album, “Baby, We’re Ascending,” on May 27, 2022, with guests including Jon Hopkins; Pitchfork wrote that the record was “something bigger, something that transcends the club without turning its back on it.” In 2023, HAAi compiled an edition of the “DJ-Kicks” series for !K7 and released “Lights Out,” a collaboration with Fred again.. and Romy.

Her second album, “HUMANiSE,” followed on Mute on October 10, 2025, preceded by the singles “Can’t Stand To Lose,” “Shapeshift” (with KAM-BU), “Satellite,” “Hey!” and “Stitches.” The album was named to the year-end lists of Rough Trade, Disco Pogo and Resident, and The Quietus described it as “transcendent.” An accompanying concert film, shot at London’s Drumsheds, featured album collaborators Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor, Obi Franky, KAM-BU and TRANS VOICES.

“DIGITiSE,” announced in June 2026 and preceded by the singles “Ignition” (feat. Echonomist) and “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” (feat. James Massiah), extends “HUMANiSE’s” themes into a dancefloor-oriented record built from HAAi’s own DJ sets. HAAi was named Beatport’s Artist of the Month over the summer of 2026 and performed a run of shows at London’s Courtyard Theatre and the Royal Albert Hall ahead of the album’s release. “DIGITiSE” is out now on Mute on vinyl, CD and digitally, with HAAi set to tour it through 2026 and into an Australian run with The Avalanches in March 2027.

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