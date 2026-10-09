Normal Bias releases ‘Soft Power’ video and single

Normal Bias released the single and video “Soft Power,” their first new music since 2024 album “Kingdom Come,” ahead of 2027 LP “Ways of Keeping Clean.”

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EBM and synthpop duo Normal Bias released the single and video “Soft Power” on October 6, their first new material since 2024 debut album “Kingdom Come.” The track is the first glimpse of the band’s upcoming album “Ways of Keeping Clean,” due in 2027 via DKA Records.

“Soft Power” is built on hard basslines, layered synths and vocals singer Matt Weiner delivers in a style the band’s press materials describe as “Hutchence-meets-Gahan.” The video, directed by Logan Devlin, combines live performance and stop-motion animation set against 16-bit, painterly desert landscapes with VHS-glitch treatment. Weiner sings in the video while bandmate Chris C performs amid a landscape of melting clocks and de-faced eyes.

Normal Bias on the message behind ‘Soft Power’

The band described the song’s theme in a statement: “‘Soft Power’ confronts the numbing effects of propagandized multimedia addiction that looms over the modern world and enables the worst instincts of our leaders and institutions and leads us further into nowhere and nothing.”

Normal Bias describe their own sound as “equal parts techno synthpop and ruthless venture capital,” wryly calling the project “a pump and dump scheme, mining the most bloodthirsty pieces of decades of electronic music and stripping it for parts.” “Soft Power” is available to stream and watch now. “Ways of Keeping Clean” is expected via DKA Records in 2027.

About Normal Bias

Normal Bias is the duo of Matt Weiner and Chris C, based partly in New York and partly in Atlanta. The band released its debut album “Kingdom Come” in 2024 through DKA and Synthicide, drawing on EBM and synthpop. They have shared stages with Nitzer Ebb, Boy Harsher, Pixel Grip, Buzz Kull, Nuovo Testamento, High Functioning Flesh and Phase Fatale, and are currently touring alongside Spike Hellis.

“Soft Power” marks Normal Bias’ return after “Kingdom Come” and sets up “Ways of Keeping Clean,” the duo’s next full-length, slated for release via DKA Records in 2027.

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