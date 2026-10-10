Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Lash” is the third album from Dead Lights, the project driven by Dutchman Richard Van Kruysdijk, who has been involved in numerous other projects, most notably Palais Ideal and Phallus Dei. The concept behind “Lash” is rooted in the idea that every act of creation is, first and foremost, an act of destruction, serving as a metaphor for personal transformation.

This theme inspired Dead Lights to compose 12 tracks. The sound remains consistent with the previous albums: a subtle blend of genres and influences that can be broadly described as EBM, Dark Electro, and Electro-Pop. The overall mood is predominantly dark, with the production occasionally evoking a sense of menace. While the driving basslines certainly contribute to this ominous atmosphere, the album’s real strength lies in its club-oriented character. The quieter tracks offer occasional moments of respite before the music shifts back into harder-hitting passages.

While Dead Lights may not be considered groundbreaking, the project consistently delivers quality within the Dark-Electro and EBM scenes. Personally, I also consider this to be Richard Van Kruysdijk’s strongest project. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Never Take Me Alive”:

<a href="https://deadlightsband.bandcamp.com/track/never-take-me-alive" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Never Take Me Alive by Dead Lights</a>

About Dead Lights

Dead Lights is an electronic duo based in London. The two producers, one working in the Netherlands and the other in England, started the project at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Richard van Kruysdijk, also active in Palais Ideal and Phallus Dei, is one of the two members. On Bandcamp the band describes its music as “Electronic glam goth with an industrial edge”.

The earliest entries in the band’s Bandcamp discography are “Hex Death Pop” and the self-titled “Dead Lights”. “Doom Doom Trash” followed on 11 March 2022 through Cold Transmission Music. The duo wrote and produced the EP and Uwe Teichert mastered it at Elektropolis in Brussels. The CD edition is a four-panel gatefold digisleeve with a lyric booklet and adds the bonus track “The Raven (video mix)”.

Later releases listed on the band’s Bandcamp page include “Receiver”, “I Am Electric”, “Into The Night”, “Let The Ugly Out”, “Glitterspit”, “Grind”, “Take The Algorithm”, “Gravity”, “Break Out” and “Killing Time”, followed by “Resonate” in January 2026 and “(The Edge Of) Dusk” in March 2026.

Dead Lights released “Lash” on 15 May 2026 through darkTunes Music Group, mastered by Pieter Kloos at The Void Studio, the duo’s third full-length album.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com