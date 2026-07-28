HAAi shares “Ignition” featuring Echonomist, the third track from her album “DIGITiSE,” out 9 October 2026 on Mute on vinyl, CD and digitally.

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HAAi, the London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ also known as Teneil Throssell, shares “Ignition” featuring Echonomist. The track is the third song on her album “DIGITiSE,” out 9 October 2026 on Mute on vinyl, CD and digitally.

‘Ignition’: video and track details

An official video accompanies the release:

Watch on YouTube

HAAi describes the collaboration: “‘Ignition’ is a collaboration with Echonomist, someone whose music has shaped many of my sets since I started touring. Sonically, it’s a driving broken beat track that maintains a lot of innocence. Lyrically, it is deeply personal: documenting my coming-of-age as a queer kid in a small town, desperate to leave. […] In the true spirit of DIGITiSE, ‘Ignition’ serves as a sequel to ‘Go!’, from my previous album HUMANiSE. Both tracks are so important to the storytelling of the albums, I’m glad to be able to take it to the place we feel the most free, the dance floor.”

Echonomist adds: “From the moment HAAi and I started talking, we connected through music in a really genuine way. It didn’t take long to realize we shared a similar musical language, and that made this collaboration feel incredibly natural. She reminded me of how much I love breaks, and that inspiration became the starting point.”

“DIGITiSE” carries the ten-track “RE-HUMANiSE,” “Printerlude,” “Ignition,” “Depth Perception,” “DIGITiSE,” “Technology,” “HUMANiSE Radio,” “THANK U,” “I Wanna Feel Like Someone” and “Talking Walls.” The album also features Skybreak, Cantoalegre (a children’s choir from Medellín, Colombia), Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Messiah and Kaiden Ford.

<a href="https://haai.bandcamp.com/album/digitise" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DIGITiSE by HAAi</a>

About HAAi

HAAi is the recording name of Teneil Throssell, a producer, songwriter and DJ born in Australia and based in London. She built her early profile through all-night DJ sets before moving into production, releasing her debut album “Baby, We’re Ascending” in 2022.

HAAi announced her second studio album, “HUMANiSE”, out 10 October 2025 on Mute, alongside the single “Satellite.” She followed with the tracks “Hey!” and “Stitches” ahead of the album’s release, and later shared an EEG-driven video for “Can’t Stand To Lose (hard soft rework).”

HAAi shared “DIGITiSE,” the title track and lead single from her third album, featuring Pat Alvarez, alongside the album announcement. “DIGITiSE” is described as a dancefloor-focused companion to “HUMANiSE,” bringing HAAi together with new collaborators Echonomist, Skybreak and Cantoalegre alongside returning collaborators Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Messiah and Kaiden Ford. “Ignition,” the second track shared from the album, pairs her with Echonomist and is due on Mute on 9 October 2026 as part of the full “DIGITiSE” release.

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