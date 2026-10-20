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US goth-industrial artist Eva X will release her second album, “TURBOPINK“, on 6 November 2026. The nine-track record follows her 2022 debut, “I Dream of a Reality”, and includes a cover of Korn‘s “Twisted Transistor”. It will be available on CD and digital formats worldwide.

<a href="https://eva-x.bandcamp.com/album/turbopink" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TURBOPINK by Eva X</a>

“TURBOPINK” is preceded by two already-released singles, “Dopamine Blind” and “Fiction”, and by “Dance in Shadows“, which Side-Line covered on its release on 18 September 2026. Eva X wrote and recorded the album after touring across North America for her debut, during which the project grew from a solo studio act into a four-piece live band.

Eva X’s ‘TURBOPINK’ tracklist and sound

The album mixes industrial, electronica and metal, with elements of J-pop. Its nine tracks are “Love.Hate.Paradise”, “Dopamine Blind”, “Otherside”, “Fiction”, “Cross My Heart”, “I Remember Me”, “Dance in Shadows”, “Mother Mirror” and a cover of Korn’s “Twisted Transistor”. “Dance in Shadows” was written by Eva X collaborator Gaby Gustafson and carries a breakbeat remix by Stoneburner on its single release. “TURBOPINK” is available to pre-order on Bandcamp ahead of its 6 November release on CD and digital formats.

About Eva X

Eva X’s project dates to 2019, when she began posting self-produced tracks that fused synthwave, industrial, power pop and metal, drawing a following in the goth and industrial scene. She released the video “Machine” in 2021, followed by her debut album, “I Dream of a Reality“, on Distortion Productions in 2022, which appeared on several “best of 2022” year-end lists. In 2024, she released the single and video “Dopamine Blind“. She went on to tour North America, performing at New Jersey’s Dark Force Fest, Seattle’s Mechanismus Festival and Calgary’s Terminus, and expanded the project into a four-piece band along the way. In September 2026, she previewed her second album with the single “Dance in Shadows”. Eva X now closes out that album cycle with “TURBOPINK”, due 6 November 2026.

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