Gothic pop act Eva X launches a brand new video: ‘Machine’

“Machine” is the first look at Eva X’s upcoming debut album “I Dream of a Reality”. In the music video, you get a glimpse of what being beautiful in the alternative community looks and feels like, and how far we go for aesthetics.

The song was written and produced by Gabrielle Gustafson, Shane Stephenson and Adam Mah and mixed by Shane Stephenson (Listening Party Recordings) while Eric Oehler (Submersible Studios) took care of the mastering. The video itself was produced by An Erik Gustafson Cinematography production and directed, shot and edited by Erik Gustafson.

About the video and song Eva X has the following to say: “I have a complicated relationship with my body. I do love it, but sometimes I wish it was different. Less fat. Bigger lips. Straighter nose. I wrote ‘Machine’ in a vulnerable spot, when I’d have given anything to feel beautiful like other women on social media. Chasing that aesthetic with injections and makeup was powerful, but also scary- I could create the face and body I wanted, but what would happen when it wore off?”

And she adds: “I took all of these tangled feelings and poured them into Machine. When I brought the demo to my coproducers, Shane and Adam immediately jumped on it, bringing it to life with a frenetic energy that captured perfectly how alluring and isolating that illusion can be.”

You can watch the video below.

About Eva X

Eva X is a one-woman gothic pop powerhouse combining nostalgic synths, soaring vocals, and pop sensibilities. She released her debut EP, “Electrowoman”, in October 2019. While 2020 was supposed to see her hitting stages all over Canada and the US, that didn’t go so well for obvious reasons.

Instead she pivoted to streaming, appearing on streams hosted by Mechanismus and STIMULATE! released the singles “A Softer World” and “Black Blood”.

As for 2021, she spent the year delivering remixes for fellow industrial ladies Lorelei Dreaming and SapphiraVee, as well as branching into soundtrack pieces and she’s also finishing up her debut full-length album “I Dream of a Reality”.